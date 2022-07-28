Frankfort First United Methodist Church will resume their special programming for the fifth Sunday of the month on Sunday.

Instead of three regular services, there will be one service at 10 a.m. conducted by the church’s new minister, Rev. Tom Coram.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription