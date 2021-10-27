Ghost Walk Graphic 2021.jpeg

The Frankfort High School Drama Club will host its inaugural Ghost Walk in conjunction with the Frankfort's Halloween Festival in downtown Frankfort from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct 30.

FHS Drama actors Rebecca Vaught, Kylee VanAtter, Abigail Liguori and Elena Desantis will be portraying four famous ghosts from Frankfort's past.

This is a family-friendly event.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription