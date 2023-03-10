Oz_4.jpg

Kylee VanAtter as the Lion and Olivia Oberlin-Brown as Dorothy rehearse a scene in MunchkinLand. (Photo by Andrew Tippett)

The Frankfort High School Drama Club will present "The Wizard of Oz" for its final mainstage show of the 2022-2023 season. The production will open on Thursday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m. The show will continue Friday and Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. It will close with a matinee on Sunday, March 19, at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for students and seniors. They are now available on the GoFan platform. A link to this site can be accessed via www.frankfortdrama.com.

The non-musical version of Frank L. Baum's classic book is adapted for the stage by Anne Coulter Martens. The play opens as a tornado whisks Dorothy (Olivia Oberlin-Brown), Toto and their house to the magical land of Oz. There she quickly meets her companions the Scarecrow (Rebecca Vaught), The Tin Woodman (Lucy Saunderson) and the Lion (Kylee VanAtter).

Olivia Oberlin-Brown as Dorothy, Rosie Delambre as Winkle and Elizabeth Vaught as Belinda the Wicked Witch. (Photo by Andrew Tippett)

Frankfort High School Drama Club's presentation of 'The Wizard of Oz'

Olivia Oberlin-Brown as Dorothy with Toto (as himself) and Sam Gilbert as the Wizard of Oz. (Photo by Andrew Tippett)

