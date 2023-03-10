The Frankfort High School Drama Club will present "The Wizard of Oz" for its final mainstage show of the 2022-2023 season. The production will open on Thursday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m. The show will continue Friday and Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. It will close with a matinee on Sunday, March 19, at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for students and seniors. They are now available on the GoFan platform. A link to this site can be accessed via www.frankfortdrama.com.
The non-musical version of Frank L. Baum's classic book is adapted for the stage by Anne Coulter Martens. The play opens as a tornado whisks Dorothy (Olivia Oberlin-Brown), Toto and their house to the magical land of Oz. There she quickly meets her companions the Scarecrow (Rebecca Vaught), The Tin Woodman (Lucy Saunderson) and the Lion (Kylee VanAtter).
Together they set off on a journey to visit the mysterious Wizard of Oz (Sam Gilbert). Dorothy asks him for his help in returning to Kansas. In order to get his help, the wizard requires the group to obtain the golden cap from Belinda the Wicked Witch (Elizabeth Vaught). This is a most dangerous assignment and the group is unlikely to succeed in the task.
Director Andrew Tippett explains that this production might surprise theatergoers.
“Everyone knows the basic story," Tippett said. "However, this version more closely follows the book than the famous movie starring Judy Garland. You will recognize the main storyline, but some of the details are slightly different. Also, we are going to be leveraging some innovative storytelling techniques to bring a fresh perspective to the production. So, it might be a little different, but I think the audience will find it extremely enjoyable.”
Olivia Oberlin-Brown reflected on her experience portraying the main character.
“I have had a lot of fun playing this famous role," Oberlin-Brown said. "I really enjoy conveying the childish emotion that is displayed by my character throughout the play. It is hard playing a role that is recognizable by so many people. However, I find it extremely enjoyable bringing my own take on this classic character. As an artist, I don’t just want to recreate someone else's work.”
The show has a lot of technical elements that are overseen by FHS sophomore Haylie Hayes who serves as the assistant director and stage manager for the production.
“We have a lot of special effects in this show," Hayes said. "Particularly, in the second scene with the wizard. He appears in several different forms, such as a green light and a ball of fire. I have a lot of responsibility to ensure that things go smoothly. However, it’s a lot of fun."
The cast of the show is comprised of both veterans of the stage as well as new actors. Relative newcomer, Rosie Delambre, plays Winkle, one of the Wicked Witch’s servants. Her first Frankfort Drama production was this fall’s ghost walk. She was asked to share her impression of the difference between the two productions.
“With the walk, you get to interact with the audience more than in a traditional show," Delambre said. "In this show, you get to interact with other actors a lot more. You have to depend on each other and work together as a team.”
This is veteran actor and senior Rebecca Vaught’s last production at Frankfort High. She first debuted on the stage as Gladys Herdman in the "Best Christmas Pageant Ever" as a first grade student. Since that time she has been involved in at least 24 Frankfort Drama productions.
“This show is going to be a wonderful culmination of all of the theatre experiences that I’ve been a part of during the last 12 years of Frankfort Drama performances," Rebecca Vaught said. "I’m excited for people to come see it."
The following Second Street and Frankfort High students also appear in this show: Eli Brown, Anthony Gannone, Charlotte Saunderson, Marae Mallard, Emma Varble, Ella Simpson, Lucy Redmon, Maddie Pennington, Emery Mitchell, Daisy Wilson, Jack Gilbert, Hannah Hayes, Elizabeth Vaught, Jackson May, Layton Staples, Breanna Oliver, Audrey Jenkins, Nasimah Marie Ibrihim-Holden, Abby Biggs, Elena DeSantis and Will Back.
Providing additional technical assistance for the show is Laney Isaacs, Addison Finley, Adam Mattingly, Amelia Wilkerson, Destini Sims, Becky Tippett, Karen Hatter and Lane Lewis.
For further information, email Andrew Tippett at andrew.tippett@frankfort.kyschools.us. You can also find the latest FHS Drama Club news at www.frankfortdrama.com. The play is presented by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing Inc.
