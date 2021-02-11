The Frankfort High School drama club is premiering its first ever short film, “Silverstein Splash,” later this month. This is their first production since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the “Seussification of Romeo and Juliet” last March one week prior to opening night. Since that time, the pandemic has prevented the organization from producing its normal slate of theatrical productions.

Earlier this fall, Director Andrew Tippett, began search for viable COVID safe activities for his drama program.

“It was obvious from the beginning that things were going to be very different this year," Tippett said. "Clearly, putting 15-20 students in a room with a couple of hundred audience members in the middle of a pandemic was a no-go. So, after discussing options with principal Tyler Reed, I decided to lean into this idea of creating a short film.”

The film follows a sister (Campbell Stahl) and her younger brother (Baron Hardy) who just visited their local library. What at first appears to be a routine trip, quickly transpires into a journey into the magical world of Shel Silverstein through the brilliant imagination of the two siblings.

The poems are recreated by an ensemble of students including, Kaleigh Curry, Hailey Hayes, Katelyn Judd, Leah Rome, Charlotte Saunderson, Lucy Saunderson, Halle Simons, Kylee VanAtter and Rebecca Vaught. The students skillful acting turns the movie into an enchanted, lighthearted and whimsical expedition.

The pandemic has been tough on the drama club students and has presented some unique challenges.

“I believe that actors and athletes have a lot in common," senior Halle Simons said. "I feel that since the beginning of the pandemic I haven’t had as many opportunities to work out my creative muscles. Therefore, it took a while to get back into the swing of things at the beginning of the production process.”

Sophomore Campbell Stahl also reflected on some of the difficulties.

"We weren’t able together to get that actor-to-actor connection which allows us to fully get into our characters," Campbell said. "Reviewing lines was also not as easy.”

Even though the students faced adversity, they were also able to learn important lessons during the production process.

“It has given me a different outlook concerning the creative process, and being an actor, I have learned about the different aspects that go into creating a film,” Campbell said.

“I have certainly been concerned about my students during the pandemic,” Tippett said. “Drama provide such a vital social, emotional and creative outlet for these kids. This pandemic has put a real damper on our normal activities. However, it was such a great feeling to see the students during the filming sessions laughing and having a good time together. Those experiences alone have made this project a major success.”

Silverstein Splash will premier on the drama club’s Facebook page on Saturday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. Their page is accessible via www.facebook.com/fhsdramaclub.

After the premier, they will be conducting a Facebook Live question and answer session featuring the cast beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Tippett was assisted by Ben Curry and Hannah Hayes, who served as associate directors for the production.

“Our film is great for all ages," Halle said. "It has a fun creative vibe that would have made Shel Silverstein proud.”

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription