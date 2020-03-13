The Frankfort High School drama club will present its spring 2020 production "The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet," written by Peter Bloedel.
Audiences will enjoy a fun-filled evening that pays homage to William Shakespeare's classic story, with some minor Seussified twists! The show will be performed in the Karen Kimmel Hatter Theatre at Frankfort High School, 328 Shelby St, at a date still to be determined. Follow the FHS Drama Club on Facebook for updates on performance dates.
No advance tickets will be sold. Tickets will be $8 for general admission and $4 for students.
“Imagine that someone took a Dr. Seuss magic wand and waived it over Shakespeare’s great classic love story, and injected it with humor; and you’ll have some idea of what to expect from this show,” said Director Nathan Rome.
The play opens with a fast pace, introduced by Narrator 1, played by Katelyn Judd, and Narrator 2, played by Leah Rome. Then, in true Shakespearean fashion, the whole plot is given away by the Prologue, played by Kiara Taylor. In short order, we learn the long history of two feuding families, the Capitulates and the Monotones. This conflict sets the backdrop for the forthcoming action.
The love sick Romeo Monotone, played by Jack Gilbert, ends up crashing a party at the Capitulate pad with his buddies Benvolio, played by Sam Gilbert, and Mercutio, played Kylee VanAtter. At the party, a cute girl catches Romeo’s eye. This turns out to be no other than Lord Capitulate’s, played Tyler Baker, daughter, Juliet, played by Rebecca Vaught.
Not only is his new love a member of the Capitulate family, she has also been betrothed to another peppermint stick loving gentleman, Paris, played by Allex Pritchett. These facts set the two star-crossed lovers up for disaster.
Will Juliet marry Romeo or Paris? Will they live happily ever after? Will the feuding ever end? You will have to attend one of our performances to find the answers to these burning questions.
Also appearing in this show are the following talented actors Halle Simons, Victoria Shely, Abby Biggs, Campbell Stahl, Elizabeth Vaught, Amelia Wilkerson, Miriah Beckham, Laney Isaacs and Abigail Liguori.
Rome, who is an alumnus of the Frankfort High School theatre program, has returned to serve as a special guest director for this production. Upon graduation from FHS, he attended Berea College, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in theatre.
He has worked on many productions during his career, serving as both an actor and director. Most recently, he has appeared as Atticus Finch in the Bluegrass Theatre Guild’s acclaimed production of “To Kill A Mockingbird.” However, this production is an especially unique experience, as his daughter is an actor in the show.
“When I was asked to come back and direct a play during my daughter, Leah’s, tenure with the Drama Club, I wanted to pick a play that would be a lot of fun for both of us. My hope is that this show will be as equally memorable for her,” Rome said.
The play is being produced by FHS Director of Theatre, Andrew Tippett.
FHS Director Emeritus Karen Hatter and Lane Lewis are overseeing props and costumes. Beth Rollins is assisting with hair and makeup. Additional technical assistance is being provided by Hunter Wooldridge, Ben Curry and Sam Curry.
For further information, e-mail Andrew Tippett at andrew.tippett@frankfort.kyschools.us.
You can also find the latest FHS Drama club news at facebook.com/fhsdramaclub. The play is presented by special arrangement with Playscripts Inc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.