The Frankfort/Franklin County Ministerial Association invites the community — people of all religious persuasions and none — to attend its annual Community Thanksgiving Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Bridgeport Christian Church, 175 Evergreen Road.
The service will be a interfaith event with representatives from various religions: Baha’i, Judaism and Islam, plus the historic reading of George Washington’s first Thanksgiving Day proclamation.
“Thanksgiving Day is a national holiday — not a specifically Christian holiday — and that all people are invited to give thanks and express their gratitude for our nation, for our land and its people, and for the opportunity to gather together to express their thanks,” Rev. Nancy Jo Kemper, the interim minister at Bridgeport Christian Church, said. “We are so divided as a nation these days, that we desperately need opportunities like this to come together in spite of our differences, and to learn how much we truly have in common.”
Major Curt Sayre, of the Salvation Army, will bring a message based on Psalm 103. Other participants will include members of the Frankfort Ministerial Association, laity from Bridgeport Christian Church, as well as Nathan Rome, representing the Baha’i community; Tzovah Leah Gayle Bourne who will chant a Hebrew prayer from the Jewish tradition; and Ashiq M. Zaman who will share a reading from the Quran, representing the Islamic community in Frankfort.
An offering will be taken to support the work of ROSM, Resource Office for Social Ministries. ROSM is a local non-profit agency established in 1982 as a partner to churches and agencies to assist people in Franklin County.
Its mission is to meet the needs of individuals and families in Franklin County who have circumstances occur that cause them to be homeless or at imminent risk of becoming homeless, or not able to provide the basic necessities of life for themselves or their families such as utilities or medicine. ROSM is a 501(C)3 agency so all contributions are tax deductible.
The Interfaith Community Thanksgiving Service will feature a joint choir made up of members of the Bridgeport Christian Church Choir and the choir from First Christian Church. Hollis Rosenstein will be the piano accompanist; Dr. Bob Blair will be the organist, and Rev. John Opsata will be the conductor of the combined choir.