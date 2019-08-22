The annual Frankfort InterFaith Council Community Potluck Picnic will be Sunday from 5-7 p.m. The gathering will take place in the upper shelter at Cove Spring Park, close to the archery range.
The event is dedicated to the memory of late interfaith council member Ruby Layson, a journalist, educator, environmentalist, world traveler and tireless worker for peace and equality. Following a brief presentation on what the “Charter for Compassion” means to individual faith groups, the 2019 Ruby Layson Award will be presented posthumously to John Paul Broderson, a longtime Frankfort ophthalmologist who died Oct. 24 at age 77.
When Broderson retired in 2006, he began his life’s passion for service, showing love and respect to everyone he met with no thought of religion, race or social status. The award will be presented to his wife, Marcey Broderson.
The public is invited to the picnic. Fried chicken and drinks will be provided, and those attending are asked to bring a dish to share and join the council in an evening of food and fellowship.
The local interfaith council has members from the Christian, Islamic, Jewish, Hindu, Buddhist, Baha’i and Unitarian Universalist religions. For more information regarding the picnic or council, contact Jim Jackson at jackson47j@aol.com or 502-395-1640.
Charles Pearl, a retired State Journal staff writer, is a freelance writer and a member of the Frankfort InterFaith Council.