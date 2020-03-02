Job fair
Job-seekers are invited to meet with a variety of local employers looking to fill open positions from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Paul Sawyier Public Library.

The Frankfort Job Fair is cosponsored by the Kentucky Career Center and PSPL.

Participating employers include: Bluegrass Community Action Partnership; Canoe Kentucky; City of Frankfort; Commonwealth of Kentucky Personnel Cabinet; Elastometall; Fayette County Detention Center; Frankfort Police Department; Franklin County Regional Jail; Kentucky Career Center; Kentucky State University; MPW; Nashville Wire Products; Neil Huffman Auto Mall; Office of Vocational Rehabilitation; Paul Sawyier Public Library; Rebecca Ruth Candy Tours & Museum; Stewart Home & School; University of Kentucky; U.S. Census Bureau; and Valvoline.

For more information, please contact Diane at 502-352-2665 x108 or diane@pspl.org.

The library is located at 319 Wapping St.

