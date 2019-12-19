“This book, it’s almost like a movie,” said Robert S. Griffin, about THE RAPPER: True Stories, his autobiography about his experiences in the music industry. “All of my heroes, I’ve gotten to work with. It’s been a journey. And it all started in Frankfort.”
As a child, Griffin practiced playing piano and drums on Kentucky State University’s campus, where his father Robert M. Griffin still works as the school’s band director. The younger Griffin graduated from Franklin County High School in 1997. A year later, he got the chance of a lifetime when several headlining rap artists performed at the Frankfort Convention Center for KSU’s homecoming. Robert and some friends opened for Destiny’s Child, Lil Wayne, and others. That opening performance led to them signing their first record deal.
“We were just kids wanting to rap and do music, and we weren’t really prepared,” Griffin said. He promptly moved to Atlanta and recorded three solo records over the next five years. After getting ripped off by one collaborator (an experience he recounts in his book), Griffin decided to give his career a shot in New York City.
“I felt like it wasn’t really going to happen in Atlanta,” he remembered. “It really got to the point of all or nothing. I’m gonna go do this where it’s supposed to be done.”
With $11 and a backpack, Griffin took a one-way bus trip to New York City. He made some friends and started contacting record companies. At one point, he was living in an apartment in Times Square with no idea how he was going to pay that month’s bills or rent.
Griffin walked to the Sony record building and saw a man talking on a cellphone. After learning the man worked with famed artist Scarface of the Geto Boys, “I rapped for him on the spot,” Griffin said. The man went inside the building and returned with Scarface.
“Right in the middle of New York, on the street, no beat, no CD, no anything,” Griffin remembered looking at the rap legend. “Can I rap for you?” Griffin asked.
Scarface said, “Go to work.”
"I lost my mind, man,” Griffin said. “I gave it everything I had.”
A crowd had gathered on the sidewalk and Scarface stopped Griffin after performing 12 bars. He gave Griffin his phone number and sent him to the headquarters of rapper Nelly’s clothing line, where they provided him with a new wardrobe. “They gave me so much stuff, I was giving it away to people on the block,” Griffin said.
Scarface took Griffin under his wing. Their relationship paid off later when Scarface helped him out of a potentially damaging situation.
Griffin had been working with a man who, unbeknownst to him, was under investigation for the murder of rap legend Jam Master Jay. Griffin had started noticing that everywhere they went, the NYPD showed up too. Concerned, Griffin told his mentor about the situation. Scarface moved him out of New York City to Houston.
Griffin went independent and started a new group in Texas. He recorded a song in his closet. The new tune got some attention from BET, but the group fell apart in 2008. More time passed and Griffin hit a rough spot.
“I couldn’t create like I wanted to, I wanted to hang it up, I was depressed,” he said.
He took encouragement from his father, who reminded him: “If you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere. No one is supposed to be able to go to New York like you did and do the the things you did,” his father assured him.
“He was really proud, so it was a life changing moment for me,” Griffin said.
“As all this time passes, I’m getting older, I’m like ‘What do I do now?’,” Griffin said. “It’s almost like sports. You age out. It’s a young man’s game with rap,” he said. Realizing he’d been writing rhymes all his life, he decided to capture his experiences in a book.
For guidance, he sought advice from several people, including David Mays, founder of hip-hop magazine, The Source, and Wendy Day, who created the famous Rap Olympics, which launched the career of Eminem.
Over two years, Griffin wrote the book, often working at the Lexington Public Library from opening to closing. Griffin’s original artwork is featured in the book alongside his stories.
“Writing this book, telling these stories, I found such a new joy and it re-inspired my music,” he said. It also gave him a new sense of identity. “I went from being a rapper to an artist. I’m an author and an artist and that really gave me a whole different outlook in my life. That’s what kind of freed me up mentally.”
The project has also led to more work as an author. He currently has two more book projects in the pipeline: biographies of singer Shatasha Williams, and late singer-songwriter Screechy Peach. Griffin is grateful to share his gifts to help tell the stories of other fellow dreamers.
“Having these people believe in me off the strength of me chasing down my dream and wanting to create, they’re giving me a chance to do theirs and it’s really awesome."
Griffin’s dreams don’t stop there, though. He envisions one day turning his story into a movie or TV series. “There’s a lot of lessons in there about perseverance and believing in yourself,” he said. “Who is this guy? It’s just a guy from Frankfort, Kentucky.