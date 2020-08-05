When the YMCA closed both Frankfort locations in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Suzanne Casey began using the three days a week when she would have been swimming — something she has done for several years — in her sunroom painting instead.
“I started spending about two hours a day,” she told The State Journal. “Now I’ve gotten so fond of painting every day that I have not gone back to the pool.
“I’m still a little leery of doing too much mingling as yet.”
Casey, a Frankfort native who moved away with her parents before relocating in the capital city more than 40 years ago, has found inspiration in flowers while healthy at home. Acrylics are her medium of choice.
She has been averaging about one painting a month, starting with “Hyacinths in Forcing Jar” in April; “My Orchid Bloomed!” in May; “Close-up of Hibiscus From Sunroom” in June; and “Pink Rose and Bud From South Garden” in July.
“I have long been a fan of Georgia O’Keeffe, so two of the finished paintings are large close-up works as were hers,” she explained. “I am now half finished with a fifth close-up of a red rose.”
Casey has been drawing, painting, weaving and doing ceramics and batik since childhood. She has also taken countless lessons at Kentucky State University and Midway University — her alma mater — and a portrait painting course when she lived in Ohio.
Casey has also been a member of the Capital Area Art Guild on and off for many years.
After reading about a piece Frankfort artist Trish Bach worked on during the global health crisis, she reached out to the newspaper.
“I thought I might be able to contribute to lifting the spirits of our neighbors if they see others’ work of a positive nature during this depressing time,” she added.
“Trish Bach’s painting of Jesus caressing a COVID caregiver was very moving,” she said.
It’s also something she can relate to.
“I have numerous paintings I’ve done over the past 50 years or so but the ones done during COVID mean more to me than the older ones.”
