The Frankfort Rotary Youth Fund (FRYF) and its partners, the Frankfort Plant Board (FPB) and Burch Court Dental (BCD), awarded a record number of post- secondary scholarships to local students in 2021.

Eleven students representing Frankfort High School, Franklin County High School, Western Hills High School and Thorn Hill Education Learning Center received awards to help offset the cost of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Several of these recipients were also students at the Franklin County Career and Technical Center.

“As the cost of higher education continues to rise and many household incomes are squeezed by the effects of COVID-19, the number of applicants for these scholarships continues to rise,” FRYF Chair Bill Scott said. “Our panel of judges had such a difficult time selecting this year’s winners that they decided to award one additional scholarship bringing the total amount of this year’s scholarships to $19,000."

The FRYF was created by the Rotary Club of Frankfort in 1988 to assist local youth in continuing their education and training beyond high school. Its current board of directors is comprised of Steve Dooley, RB Brown, Melinda Nunley, Sherrill Smith and Bill Scott.

Since it’s inception, the FRYF and it’s partners have awarded over $300,000 to assist local students in attaining both academic degrees and industry certifications. The FRYF was established as a 501(c) (3) non-profit to allow all donations to be tax deductible.

“It’s important to emphasize that the Rotary Youth Fund is a community partnership supported not only by rotarians, but by other individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the community," Scott said. "If individuals or organizations would like to use our structure and process to endow scholarships in their name, we’d be pleased to work with them.”

The 2021 scholarship winners are (higher education institutions/majors included):

Frankfort High School

• Leah Rome, (University of Louisville/marketing), sponsored by FPB;

Leah Rome.jpg

Leah Rome

• Katelyn Judd, (Northern Kentucky University/undecided), sponsored by FRYF;

Katelyn Judd.jpg

Katelyn Judd

• Benjamin Curry, (Bluegrass Community and Technical College/fire and rescue science), sponsored by FRYF.

Ben Curry.jpg

Ben Curry

Franklin County High School

• Ejemen Unuakhalu, (University of Kentucky/medical), sponsored by FRYB;

Ejemen Unuakkala.jpg

Ejemen Unuakkala

• Clay Bowman, (University of Louisville/computer engineering), sponsored by FPB;

Clay Bowman.jpg

Clay Bowman

• Jordan Harris, (Spalding University/occupational therapy), sponsored by BCD.

Jordan Harris.jpg

Jordan Harris

Western Hills High School

• Sara Jones, (University of Kentucky/architecture), sponsored by FRYF;

Sara Jones.jpg

Sara Jones

• Ginny Lyle, (University of Kentucky/agriculture and biotechnology), sponsored by FRYF;

Ginny Lyle_web.jpg

Ginny Lyle

• Olivia Onodu, (Northern Kentucky University/environmental science), sponsored by FPB.

Oliva Onodu.jpg

Olivia Onodu

Thorn Hill Education Center

• Amanda Brown, (Bluegrass Community and Technical College/nursing), sponsored by FRYF;

• Elizabeth Chavarria, (Bluegrass Community and Technical College/nursing) sponsored by FRYF.

Elizabeth Chavarria.jpg

Elizabeth Chavarria

To help the FRYF meet its 2021 fundraising goal, please visit frankfortrotaryyouthfund.org or send your check to Frankfort Rotary Youth Fund, P.O. Box 1189, Frankfort, KY 40602.

The FRYF board wishes to express its appreciation to the following businesses, organizations and individuals:

Partners

Frankfort Plant Board, Burch Court Dental, Rotary District 6710 and The Rotary Club of Frankfort.

Platinum Level

Kentucky State University Foundation, Inc., Lloyd C. Hillard, Jr., Stephen Dooley, Duane V. Ellis, Bill and Kay Scott, R.B. Brown, State Farm Insurance

Gold Level

True Guarnier Ayer LLP, William and Linda Bowker, Joe Graviss and Safelite Auto Glass.

Silver Level

Robert and Angela Bullock, Annette Dupont-Ewing, William and Sylvia Elam, Pressley Winner, Don Dampier/Dampier Family Living Trust, Lee and Betty Troutwine, Gary Foreman, Barry K. Holder, Sr, Donald Stosberg and Ida Palmer-Ball, Donald Nunnelly, Melinda Nunley, Ruth and Sherrill Smith, Richard Watkins, Gary R. Stratton and Sam Marcus.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription