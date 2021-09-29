About 50 people attended a meet the artist event for downtown Frankfort's newest mural, "The Conversation." The mural, by Oregon artist David Carmack Lewis, is on the side of Broadway Clay on Broadway Street. 

The following is a statement about the mural from Lewis:

"The stage is set, the curtains drawn. A drama unfolds. The landscape is imaginary, but unmistakably Kentucky. The ladder awaits, inviting you to climb up and into the scene. Two chairs face each other across a distance, one floating in a starry sky, the other firmly grounded on earth. And yet the two are both clearly centered around the campfire, like two people engaged in deep conversation, unable to fully know each other’s thoughts, trying to puzzle it all out.

"The imaginary constellation in the sky echoes the conversation, jumping randomly from point to point, veering off on random tangents, then circling back only to discover new ideas and thoughts.

"Perhaps, during a quiet lull in the conversation, the occupant of one chair gazes fixedly into the fire, immersed in their own private thoughts, while the other stares into the night sky, suddenly adrift among the stars, full of wonder. But then again, with COVID so much a part of our lives, it is possible to see the chair in the sky differently, as someone who was with us so recently, now painfully close to our heart but irrevocably lost.

"My work has always been driven by narrative and metaphor. They are among the oldest tools of art, but still essential for finding new ways of seeing and thinking about the world around us. It is not my intention, in any painting or mural, to tell you what to think or feel about it. I have ideas about what I do. But, for me, art is always an act of discovery, of exploration, and of telling a story, not knowing how it ends.

"The empty chair has been a recurring metaphor in my work for the better part of decade. For me, it suggests the human presence without having to depict an actual person. After all, a simple wooden chair can be anyone’s. Think of it, like the ladder, as an invitation for you to participate in the painting. It also conveys, for me at any rate, a comforting kind of solitude.

"Of course, when the global pandemic forced all of us to isolate ourselves from one another, it took on a new and more somber implication. Metaphors and stories are like that. Their meaning can change over time, as our own experience changes. Because art is not just a thing you observe. It is an interaction. If it is to have any meaning at all, you must meet it halfway."

