The following are the Franklin County Fair Exhibit Hall winners.
Quilts
• Applique: Machine or hand applique: Machine Quilted — Dorothy Fouts
• Pieced/applique: Hand quilted — Kathy Roney and Terry Sullivan
• Pieced: Machine or hand: Machine quilted — Anne Cockley
• Two-person quilt (pieced) — Dorothy Fouts
• Wall hanging/crib quilt: Any technique: Hand quilted — Sara Hall, Jessica Lopez and Terry Sullivan
• Wall hanging/crib quilt: Any technique: Machine quilted — Debbie Ball, Kristen Bell and Jessica Lopez
• Mixed techniques — Anne Cockley
• Miscellaneous: Quilted garments/table runners — Jessica Lopez and Kristen Bell
• Best of Show (adult) — Dorothy Fouts
Handiwork
• Soft toy — Anne Hillard
• Decorative pillow — Nelia Cuentas, Rachel Cuentas and Lydia Cuentas
• Christmas decoration — Pam Nardi and Pam Keach
• Recycled item — Anne Hillard
• Miscellaneous stitchery — Ceri Geissinger, Anne Hillard and Terry Sullivan
• Miscellaneous — Anne Hillard and Jessica Lopez
• Turbine (adult) — Ceri Geissinger and Anne Hillard
Ceramics/Pottery
• Molder ceramics: Stained — Mary Ann Hammond and Harold Hammond
• Glazed ceramics — Mary Ann Hammond and Harold Hammond
• Hand-painted ceramics — Mary Ann Hammond
Knitting
• Hand knit clothing — Rebecca Roberts
• Miscellaneous — Janice Cohorn and Rebecca Roberts
Clothing
• Apron — Anne Hillard and Kristen Bell
• Purse or tote — Anne Hillard
• Miscellaneous — Ceri Geissinger, Toni Lewis and Lambert Gosney
• Best of Show (clothing) — Anne Hillard
Home Furnishing
• Wreath (large) — Anne Hillard and Jordan Harris
• Hooked or handmade rug — Susan Case
Pictures
• Cross-Stitched: Framed — Rebecca Roberts
• Miscellaneous — Rebecca Roberts
Shop — open
• Woodworking: No larger than 24-inch x 24-inch — Donnie Rodgers, Randy Harrod and Dallas Cohorn
• Woodworking: Natural stained — Donnie Rodgers and Randy Harrod
• Woodworking: Miscellaneous — Donnie Rogers, Randy Harrod and Murray Parrish
Foods — adult
• Biscuits — Anne Hillard
• Cake — Lori Farris
• Cookies (other) — Anne Hillard
Foods — youth
• Fudge — Kendall Quire and Dane Depenbrock
• Other candy — Kendall Quire
• Cookies — Christian Roberts, Kendall Quire and Ansley Quarles
• Bread — Kendall Quire
• Muffins — Kendall Quire and Ansley Roberts
• Decorated cup cakes — Isla Depenbrock
• Most individual entries in foods — Kendall Quire
• Best of Show in foods — Kendall Quire
Canning — youth
• Jam — Kendall Quire
• Salsa — Kendall Quire
• Best of Show in canning — Kendall Quire
Open Garden
• Cabbage (green) — Chester Hillard and Jim Fitzpatrick
• Cucumbers (pickling) — Jim Fitzpatrick
• Onions (white) — Karen Crabtree
• Onions (yellow) — Chester Hillard
• Banana peppers — Jim Fitzpatrick, Lori Farris and Chester Hillard
• Bell peppers — Jim Fitzpatrick
• Irish potatoes — Chester Hillard
• Red potatoes — Jim Fitzpatrick
• Tomatoes, red miniature — Lori Farris
• Squash (zucchini) — Jim Fitzpatrick
• Swiss chard — Jim Fitzpatrick
• Basil — Philip Case
• Parsley — Karen Crabtree
• Rosemary — Karen Crabtree
• Other herbs — Jim Fitzpatrick, Kimberly Leonberger and Karen Crabtree
• Fresh display herbs — Lori Farris
• Garlic — Chester Hillard and Karen Crabtree
• Blackberries — Jim Fitzpatrick
• Miscellaneous — Chester Hillard, Lori Farris and Jim Fitzpatrick
• Award for most points — Jim Fitzpatrick
• Best in Show — Chester Hillard
• Award for most entries — Jim Fitzpatrick
Youth Garden
• Banana peppers — Oliver Leonberger
• Red potatoes — Christian Roberts
• Yellow tomatoes — Oliver Leonberger
• Squash (summer) — Oliver Leonberger
• Parsley — Brayden Roberts and Oliver Leonberger
• Rosemary — Ansley Roberts
• Thyme — Oliver Leonberger and Christian Roberts
• Herbs (other) — Oliver Leonberger
• Miscellaneous — Preston Zinner
• Vegetable critter — Natalie Dufour and Sophie Dufour
• Award for most points — Oliver Leonberger
• Best in Show — Oliver Leonberger
• Award for most entries — Oliver Leonberger
Youth handicraft
• Needlecraft (8-18 years old) — Isla Depenbrock, Amelia Pieratt and Christian Roberts
• Woodcraft (9-18 years old) — Lambert Gosney, Rachel Cuentas and Lydia Cuentas
• Folk art (8-18 years old) — Lydia Cuentas and Rachel Cuentas
• Ceramics (5-8 years old) — Ansley Roberts
• Ceramics (9-18 years old) — Christian Roberts, Rachel Cuentas and Kendall Quire
• Holiday decorations — (8-18 years old) — Christian Roberts, Brayden Roberts and Rachel Cuentas
• Scrap Art (8-18 years old) — Jordan Harris and Rachel Cuentas
• Collage (8-18 years old) — Kendall Quire and Rachel Cuentas
• Handmade jewelry (8-18 years old) — Lambert Gosney and Rachel Cuentas
• Patriotic item (8-18 years old) — Kendall Quire and Nelia Cuentas
• Miscellaneous (5-8 years old) — Ansley Roberts
• Miscellaneous (9-18 years old) — Kendall Quire, Jordan Harris, Sophia Dufour
Art
• Preschool: Drawing — Lynlee Quarles
• Preschool: Original drawing — Lucy Unger
• Preschool: Miscellaneous — Lucy Unger and Kaydence Ware
• First through third grade: Pencil drawing — Elias Pieratt
• First through third grade: Color drawing — Elias Pieratt
• First through third grade: Miscellaneous — Elias Pieratt
• Fourth through sixth grade: Pencil Drawing — Rachel Cuentas
• Fourth through sixth grade: Color Drawing — Rachel Cuentas
• Fourth through sixth grade: Collage — Lydia Cuentas and Rachel Cuentas
• Fourth through sixth grade: Water Color — Lydia Cuentas and Everett Pieratt
• Fourth through sixth grade: Miscellaneous — Lydia Cuentas, Rachel Cuentas and Everett Pieratt
• Seventh through eighth grade: Pencil Drawing — Lambert Gosney and Sophia Dufour
• Seventh through eighth grade: Color Drawing — Sophia Dufour, Nelia Cuentas and Lambert Gosney
• Seventh through eighth grade: Ink Drawing — Sophia Dufour
• Seventh through eighth grade: Water Color — Nelia Cuentas and Sophia Dufour
• Seventh through eighth grade: Miscellaneous — Sophia Dufour and Morgan Wade
• Ninth through twelfth: Pencil Drawing — Natalie Dufour and Eric Peiffer
• Ninth through twelfth: Ink Drawing — Natalie Dufour
• Ninth through twelfth: Charcoal Drawing — Valentina Salvadori and Natalie Dufour
• Ninth through twelfth: Color Drawing — Valentina Salvadori, Natalie DuFour and Eric Peiffer
• Ninth through twelfth: Acrylic Painting — Natalie Dufour
• Ninth through twelfth: Water Color Painting — Natalie Dufour and Phillip Peiffer
• Ninth through twelfth: Sculpture — Phillip Peiffer
• Ninth through twelfth: Miscellaneous — Natalie Dufour, Phillip Peiffer and Eric Peiffer
• Adult: Pencil drawing — Buddy Rogers and Roger Laing
• Adult: Acrylic painting — Roger Laing and Buddy Rogers
• Adult: Water color painting — Buddy Rogers, Roger Laing and Susan Case
• Adult: Collage — Susan Case
• Adult: Miscellaneous — Leign Ann Farris
• Best of Show — Buddy Rogers
• Sweepstakes — Lydia Cuentas
Photography — youth
• Any subject: Black and White — Baylee Ailiff
• Any Subject: Color — Emma Strong and Baylee Ailiff
• People: Emma Strong and Baylee Ailiff
• Children/youth — Emma Strong and Baylee Ailiff
• Nature: Animals/wildlife — Toby Russo and Everett Pieratt
• Nature: Scenic — Baylee Ailiff and Elias Pieratt
• Best of Show — Toby Russo
Photography — adult
• Any Subject: Black and white — Larry Grasch, Angela Wilkins and David Morse
• Any Subject: Color — Jimmy Pack, Angela Wilkins and Larry Grasch
• People — Tommy Pack, Angela Wilkins and Brian Stigers
• Pets/animals — Angela Wilkins, David Morse and Brian Stigers
• Children/youth — Toni Lewis, Brian Stigers and Angela Wilkins
• Nature: Animals or wildlife — Jimmy Pack, Angela Wilkins and Larry Grasch
• Nature: Scenic — Larry Grasch, David Morse and Angela Wilkins
• Vacation photo — Larry Grasch, Angela Wilkins and Jimmy Pack
• Fair photo — Jimmy Pack and Brian Stigers
• Best of Show — Larry Grasch
Honey
• Bottled honey (light) — Jack Kuhn, Ken Daniels and Penny Henry
• Bottled honey (amber) — Jack Kuhn and Wes Henry
• Chuck comb honey — Jack Kuhn
• Cut comb honey — Jack Kuhn
• Painted black honey Jar — Jack Kuhn, Ken Daniels and Wes Henry
• Honey frame — Jack Kuhn
• Wax candles — George Fowler and Wes Henry
• Grand Champion Apiarist — Jack Kuhn
FFA Crops
• Hay (orchard grass) — Molly Stigers
FFA Shop
• Wood projects (large) — Julianna Brough, Nick Hockensmith and Alora Wheatley
• Miscellaneous — Bethany Carr, Hannah Lyles and Julianna Brough
FFA Horticulture Exhibit
• Potted plant (low light foliage) — Julianna Brough
• Potted plant (cacti/succulents) — Abigail McDonald and Julianna Brough
• Ferns — Abigail McDonald and Trent Zinner
• Blooming annuals — Julianna Brough, Trent Zinner and Colleen Shaffer
• Floral design (artificial arrangement) — Western Hills FFA
• Floral design (dried arrangement) — Western Hills FFA
FFA Vegetable Crops
Bell peppers – Trent Zinner
FFA Records
• Secretary’s book — Western Hills FFA, Franklin County FFA
• Scrapbook — Franklin County FFA, Western Hills FFA
• Proficiencies: Entrepreneurship — Franklin County FFA, Western Hills FFA
• Proficiencies: Placement — Western Hills FFA, Franklin County FFA
Open Crops
• Hay: Alfalfa — Bailey Quarles
• Hay: Orchard Grass — Levi Quarles
• Hay: Fescue — Luke Quarles
• Hay: Mixed — Bailey Quarles and Luke Quarles
Antiques/collectibles
• Ladies apparel — Blair Bottom and Marge Smith
• Old framed picture — Marge Smith
• Depression glass — Blair Bottom
• Small wooden item — Marge Smith
• Old postcard — David Morse and Blair Bottom
• Frankfort memorabilia — David Morse
• Small animal — Marge Smith, Patti Cross
• Political campaign item — David Morse
• China cup/saucer — Marge Smith
• Old tin can — David Morse
• Preserve stand — Blair Bottom
• Old bottle – David Morse and Boone Depenbrock
• Pottery/crockery item — Patti Cross
• Jewelry — Blair Bottom
• Fishing item — Boone Depenbrock, Marge Smith and Grace McGaughey
• Photo (people) — Blair Bottom
• Photo (scenic) — David Morse
• Best of Show — Blair Morse
Teapot/collectibles
• Most unusual — Marge Smith, Harold Hammond and Mary Ann Hammond
• Prettiest — Mary Ann Hammond and Harold Hammond
• Animal theme — Harold Hammond and Mary Ann Hammond
• Holiday theme — Mary Ann Hammond and Harold Hammond
• Antique — Mary Ann Hammond, Marge Smith and Harold Hammond
• Smallest working — Harold Hammond and Mary Ann Hammond
• Salt/pepper shakers (holiday) — Mary Ann Hammond and Harold Hammond
Salt/Pepper Shakers (Most Unusual) – Mary Ann Hammond, Blair Bottom, Harold Hammond
Cookie jar contest
• Most unusual — Mary Ann Hammond and Harold Hammond
• Prettiest — Mary Ann Hammond and Harold Hammond
• Holiday theme — Mary Ann Hammond and Harold Hammond
• Antique — Harold Hammond and Mary Ann Hammond
Doll Show
• Smallest Doll — Ansley Roberts, Belle Quarles and Lynlee Quarles
• Prettiest Doll — Lynlee Quarles and Ansley Roberts
• Most authentic foreign doll — Lynlee Quarles
• Bride doll — Belle Quarles
• Best dressed girl doll — Ansley Roberts and Lynlee Quarles
• Best dressed boy doll — Jude Quarles
• Most loved doll — Belle Quarles, Lynlee Quarles and Ansley Roberts
Toy Car Show
• Smallest car or truck — Christian Roberts, Brayden Roberts and Jude Quarles
• Match box cars — Ansley Roberts, Christian Roberts and Brayden Roberts
• Oldest car or truck — Christian Roberts, Ansley Roberts and Brayden Roberts
• NASCAR — Christian Roberts, Jude Quarles and Brayden Roberts
• Army vehicles — Tracy Lee
• Commercial vehicles — Brayden Roberts, Lynlee Quarles and Jude Quarles
• Hand-made cars or trucks — Brayden Roberts, Christian Roberts and Ansley Roberts
• Collection of trucks and cars — Brayden Roberts, Luke Quarles and Lynlee Quarles