The following are the Franklin County Fair Exhibit Hall winners.

Quilts

• Applique: Machine or hand applique: Machine Quilted — Dorothy Fouts

• Pieced/applique: Hand quilted — Kathy Roney and Terry Sullivan

• Pieced: Machine or hand: Machine quilted — Anne Cockley

• Two-person quilt (pieced) — Dorothy Fouts

• Wall hanging/crib quilt: Any technique: Hand quilted — Sara Hall, Jessica Lopez and Terry Sullivan

• Wall hanging/crib quilt: Any technique: Machine quilted — Debbie Ball, Kristen Bell and Jessica Lopez

• Mixed techniques — Anne Cockley

• Miscellaneous: Quilted garments/table runners — Jessica Lopez and Kristen Bell

• Best of Show (adult) — Dorothy Fouts

Handiwork

• Soft toy — Anne Hillard

• Decorative pillow — Nelia Cuentas, Rachel Cuentas and Lydia Cuentas

• Christmas decoration — Pam Nardi and Pam Keach

• Recycled item — Anne Hillard

• Miscellaneous stitchery — Ceri Geissinger, Anne Hillard and Terry Sullivan

• Miscellaneous — Anne Hillard and Jessica Lopez

• Turbine (adult) — Ceri Geissinger and Anne Hillard

Ceramics/Pottery

• Molder ceramics: Stained — Mary Ann Hammond and Harold Hammond

• Glazed ceramics — Mary Ann Hammond and Harold Hammond

• Hand-painted ceramics — Mary Ann Hammond

Knitting

• Hand knit clothing — Rebecca Roberts

• Miscellaneous — Janice Cohorn and Rebecca Roberts

Clothing

• Apron — Anne Hillard and Kristen Bell

• Purse or tote — Anne Hillard

• Miscellaneous — Ceri Geissinger, Toni Lewis and Lambert Gosney

• Best of Show (clothing) — Anne Hillard

Home Furnishing

• Wreath (large) — Anne Hillard and Jordan Harris

• Hooked or handmade rug — Susan Case

Pictures

• Cross-Stitched: Framed — Rebecca Roberts

• Miscellaneous — Rebecca Roberts

Shop — open

• Woodworking: No larger than 24-inch x 24-inch — Donnie Rodgers, Randy Harrod and Dallas Cohorn

• Woodworking: Natural stained — Donnie Rodgers and Randy Harrod

• Woodworking: Miscellaneous — Donnie Rogers, Randy Harrod and Murray Parrish

Foods — adult

• Biscuits — Anne Hillard

• Cake — Lori Farris

• Cookies (other) — Anne Hillard

Foods — youth

• Fudge — Kendall Quire and Dane Depenbrock

• Other candy — Kendall Quire

• Cookies — Christian Roberts, Kendall Quire and Ansley Quarles

• Bread — Kendall Quire

• Muffins — Kendall Quire and Ansley Roberts

• Decorated cup cakes — Isla Depenbrock

• Most individual entries in foods — Kendall Quire

• Best of Show in foods — Kendall Quire

Canning — youth

• Jam — Kendall Quire

• Salsa — Kendall Quire

• Best of Show in canning — Kendall Quire

Open Garden

• Cabbage (green) — Chester Hillard and Jim Fitzpatrick

• Cucumbers (pickling) — Jim Fitzpatrick

• Onions (white) — Karen Crabtree

• Onions (yellow) — Chester Hillard

• Banana peppers — Jim Fitzpatrick, Lori Farris and Chester Hillard

• Bell peppers — Jim Fitzpatrick

• Irish potatoes — Chester Hillard

• Red potatoes — Jim Fitzpatrick

• Tomatoes, red miniature — Lori Farris

• Squash (zucchini) — Jim Fitzpatrick

• Swiss chard — Jim Fitzpatrick

• Basil — Philip Case

• Parsley — Karen Crabtree

• Rosemary — Karen Crabtree

• Other herbs — Jim Fitzpatrick, Kimberly Leonberger and Karen Crabtree

• Fresh display herbs — Lori Farris

• Garlic — Chester Hillard and Karen Crabtree

• Blackberries — Jim Fitzpatrick

• Miscellaneous — Chester Hillard, Lori Farris and Jim Fitzpatrick

• Award for most points — Jim Fitzpatrick

• Best in Show — Chester Hillard

• Award for most entries — Jim Fitzpatrick

Youth Garden

• Banana peppers — Oliver Leonberger

• Red potatoes — Christian Roberts

• Yellow tomatoes — Oliver Leonberger

• Squash (summer) — Oliver Leonberger

• Parsley — Brayden Roberts and Oliver Leonberger

• Rosemary — Ansley Roberts

• Thyme — Oliver Leonberger and Christian Roberts

• Herbs (other) — Oliver Leonberger

• Miscellaneous — Preston Zinner

• Vegetable critter — Natalie Dufour and Sophie Dufour

• Award for most points — Oliver Leonberger

• Best in Show — Oliver Leonberger

• Award for most entries — Oliver Leonberger

Youth handicraft  

• Needlecraft (8-18 years old) — Isla Depenbrock, Amelia Pieratt and Christian Roberts

• Woodcraft (9-18 years old) — Lambert Gosney, Rachel Cuentas and Lydia Cuentas

• Folk art (8-18 years old) — Lydia Cuentas and Rachel Cuentas

• Ceramics (5-8 years old) — Ansley Roberts

• Ceramics (9-18 years old) — Christian Roberts, Rachel Cuentas and Kendall Quire

• Holiday decorations — (8-18 years old) — Christian Roberts, Brayden Roberts and Rachel Cuentas

• Scrap Art (8-18 years old) — Jordan Harris and Rachel Cuentas

• Collage (8-18 years old) — Kendall Quire and Rachel Cuentas

• Handmade jewelry (8-18 years old) — Lambert Gosney and Rachel Cuentas

• Patriotic item (8-18 years old) — Kendall Quire and Nelia Cuentas

• Miscellaneous (5-8 years old) — Ansley Roberts

• Miscellaneous (9-18 years old) — Kendall Quire, Jordan Harris, Sophia Dufour

Art

• Preschool: Drawing — Lynlee Quarles

• Preschool: Original drawing — Lucy Unger

• Preschool: Miscellaneous — Lucy Unger and Kaydence Ware

• First through third grade: Pencil drawing — Elias Pieratt

• First through third grade: Color drawing — Elias Pieratt

• First through third grade: Miscellaneous — Elias Pieratt

• Fourth through sixth grade: Pencil Drawing — Rachel Cuentas

• Fourth through sixth grade: Color Drawing — Rachel Cuentas

• Fourth through sixth grade: Collage — Lydia Cuentas and Rachel Cuentas

• Fourth through sixth grade: Water Color — Lydia Cuentas and Everett Pieratt

• Fourth through sixth grade: Miscellaneous — Lydia Cuentas, Rachel Cuentas and Everett Pieratt

• Seventh through eighth grade: Pencil Drawing — Lambert Gosney and Sophia Dufour

• Seventh through eighth grade: Color Drawing — Sophia Dufour, Nelia Cuentas and Lambert Gosney

• Seventh through eighth grade: Ink Drawing — Sophia Dufour

• Seventh through eighth grade: Water Color — Nelia Cuentas and Sophia Dufour

• Seventh through eighth grade: Miscellaneous — Sophia Dufour and Morgan Wade

• Ninth through twelfth: Pencil Drawing — Natalie Dufour and Eric Peiffer

• Ninth through twelfth: Ink Drawing — Natalie Dufour

• Ninth through twelfth: Charcoal Drawing — Valentina Salvadori and Natalie Dufour

• Ninth through twelfth: Color Drawing — Valentina Salvadori, Natalie DuFour and Eric Peiffer

• Ninth through twelfth: Acrylic Painting — Natalie Dufour

• Ninth through twelfth: Water Color Painting — Natalie Dufour and Phillip Peiffer

• Ninth through twelfth: Sculpture — Phillip Peiffer

• Ninth through twelfth: Miscellaneous — Natalie Dufour, Phillip Peiffer and Eric Peiffer

• Adult: Pencil drawing — Buddy Rogers and Roger Laing

• Adult: Acrylic painting — Roger Laing and Buddy Rogers

• Adult: Water color painting — Buddy Rogers, Roger Laing and Susan Case

• Adult: Collage — Susan Case

• Adult: Miscellaneous — Leign Ann Farris

• Best of Show — Buddy Rogers

• Sweepstakes — Lydia Cuentas

Photography — youth

• Any subject: Black and White — Baylee Ailiff

• Any Subject: Color — Emma Strong and Baylee Ailiff

• People: Emma Strong and Baylee Ailiff

• Children/youth — Emma Strong and Baylee Ailiff

• Nature: Animals/wildlife — Toby Russo and Everett Pieratt

• Nature: Scenic — Baylee Ailiff and Elias Pieratt

• Best of Show — Toby Russo

Photography — adult

• Any Subject: Black and white — Larry Grasch, Angela Wilkins and David Morse

• Any Subject: Color — Jimmy Pack, Angela Wilkins and Larry Grasch

• People — Tommy Pack, Angela Wilkins and Brian Stigers

• Pets/animals — Angela Wilkins, David Morse and Brian Stigers

• Children/youth — Toni Lewis, Brian Stigers and Angela Wilkins

• Nature: Animals or wildlife — Jimmy Pack, Angela Wilkins and Larry Grasch

• Nature: Scenic — Larry Grasch, David Morse and Angela Wilkins

• Vacation photo — Larry Grasch, Angela Wilkins and Jimmy Pack

• Fair photo — Jimmy Pack and Brian Stigers

• Best of Show — Larry Grasch

Honey

• Bottled honey (light) — Jack Kuhn, Ken Daniels and Penny Henry

• Bottled honey (amber) — Jack Kuhn and Wes Henry

• Chuck comb honey — Jack Kuhn

• Cut comb honey — Jack Kuhn

• Painted black honey Jar — Jack Kuhn, Ken Daniels and Wes Henry

• Honey frame — Jack Kuhn

• Wax candles — George Fowler and Wes Henry

• Grand Champion Apiarist — Jack Kuhn

FFA Crops

• Hay (orchard grass) — Molly Stigers

FFA Shop

• Wood projects (large) — Julianna Brough, Nick Hockensmith and Alora Wheatley

• Miscellaneous — Bethany Carr, Hannah Lyles and Julianna Brough

FFA Horticulture Exhibit

• Potted plant (low light foliage) — Julianna Brough

• Potted plant (cacti/succulents) — Abigail McDonald and Julianna Brough

• Ferns — Abigail McDonald and Trent Zinner

• Blooming annuals — Julianna Brough, Trent Zinner and Colleen Shaffer

• Floral design (artificial arrangement) — Western Hills FFA

• Floral design (dried arrangement) — Western Hills FFA

FFA Vegetable Crops

Bell peppers – Trent Zinner

FFA Records

• Secretary’s book — Western Hills FFA, Franklin County FFA

• Scrapbook — Franklin County FFA, Western Hills FFA

• Proficiencies: Entrepreneurship — Franklin County FFA, Western Hills FFA

• Proficiencies: Placement — Western Hills FFA, Franklin County FFA

Open Crops

• Hay: Alfalfa — Bailey Quarles

• Hay: Orchard Grass — Levi Quarles

• Hay: Fescue — Luke Quarles

• Hay: Mixed — Bailey Quarles and Luke Quarles

Antiques/collectibles

• Ladies apparel — Blair Bottom and Marge Smith

• Old framed picture — Marge Smith

• Depression glass — Blair Bottom

• Small wooden item — Marge Smith

• Old postcard — David Morse and Blair Bottom

• Frankfort memorabilia — David Morse

• Small animal — Marge Smith, Patti Cross

• Political campaign item — David Morse

• China cup/saucer — Marge Smith

• Old tin can — David Morse

• Preserve stand — Blair Bottom

• Old bottle – David Morse and Boone Depenbrock

• Pottery/crockery item — Patti Cross

• Jewelry — Blair Bottom

• Fishing item — Boone Depenbrock, Marge Smith and Grace McGaughey

• Photo (people) — Blair Bottom

• Photo (scenic) — David Morse

• Best of Show — Blair Morse

Teapot/collectibles

• Most unusual — Marge Smith, Harold Hammond and Mary Ann Hammond

• Prettiest — Mary Ann Hammond and Harold Hammond

• Animal theme — Harold Hammond and Mary Ann Hammond

• Holiday theme — Mary Ann Hammond and Harold Hammond

• Antique — Mary Ann Hammond, Marge Smith and Harold Hammond

• Smallest working — Harold Hammond and Mary Ann Hammond

• Salt/pepper shakers (holiday) — Mary Ann Hammond and Harold Hammond

Salt/Pepper Shakers (Most Unusual) – Mary Ann Hammond, Blair Bottom, Harold Hammond

Cookie jar contest

• Most unusual — Mary Ann Hammond and Harold Hammond

• Prettiest — Mary Ann Hammond and Harold Hammond

• Holiday theme — Mary Ann Hammond and Harold Hammond

• Antique — Harold Hammond and Mary Ann Hammond

Doll Show

• Smallest Doll — Ansley Roberts, Belle Quarles and Lynlee Quarles

• Prettiest Doll — Lynlee Quarles and Ansley Roberts

• Most authentic foreign doll — Lynlee Quarles

• Bride doll — Belle Quarles

• Best dressed girl doll — Ansley Roberts and Lynlee Quarles

• Best dressed boy doll — Jude Quarles

• Most loved doll — Belle Quarles, Lynlee Quarles and Ansley Roberts

Toy Car Show

• Smallest car or truck — Christian Roberts, Brayden Roberts and Jude Quarles

• Match box cars — Ansley Roberts, Christian Roberts and Brayden Roberts

• Oldest car or truck — Christian Roberts, Ansley Roberts and Brayden Roberts

• NASCAR — Christian Roberts, Jude Quarles and Brayden Roberts

• Army vehicles — Tracy Lee

• Commercial vehicles — Brayden Roberts, Lynlee Quarles and Jude Quarles

• Hand-made cars or trucks — Brayden Roberts, Christian Roberts and Ansley Roberts

• Collection of trucks and cars — Brayden Roberts, Luke Quarles and Lynlee Quarles

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription