We are so excited for the Kids Day Saturday, June 11, sponsored by J.O. Osborne's Kentucky Farm Bureau Office. Get ready to run around with the Kentucky Gem Cats, get your hands dirty and plant some seeds with Thorn Hill Education Center and get crafty with Paul Sawyer Public Library.
Each child will also receive $2 in Kids Day tokens to spend on any fruits and vegetables they find at the market. This week will also feature a working bee hive thanks to the Capital City Beekeepers. It's going to be a great day for the whole family. To top it all off Brenneman & Bucks has again partnered with Little Creek Farm and Andy's Artisan Breads and Boone Creek Creamery to serve up breakfast sandwiches and lunch tacos, as well as brisket sandwiches. Whatever meal it is that you plan to have between 8:30 a.m. and noon, be sure to pick it up at the market.
To ensure that everyone is safe, we have enacted a new dog policy, which does not allow for any dogs in any part of the pavilion on Kids Day. There will be no exception and it will be a hot day, so be sure to leave your dog at home as vehicles will be too warm for your furry friends.
We said goodbye to strawberries as we begin to see raspberries and dream of blueberries. Greens are still plentiful and the first summer squashes and green beans are starting to show up. Stock up on onions and garlic and all the fresh herbs you will need for cooking your lovely veggies and locally raised meats. Of course don't forget about our bread vendors (as if it were possible to do that). With so many fresh and amazing ingredients, we can't wait to see what you come up with in the kitchen.
South Frankfort Food Share
We had a great first South Frankfort Food Share on May 31. It was wonderful to see everyone and gather around a shared excitement for fresh food. Many thanks to Donna Hecker of Holly Hill Inn for a tasty cooking demonstration; Adam Leonberger, our county extension agent, for offering a container garden workshop; and all our wonderful farmers, volunteers, and community members who made it happen.
The next Food Share is this Tuesday, June 14, at Dolly Graham Park from 5-7 p.m. In addition to great food — carrots, cucumbers, salad, cabbage, garlic and more — we will have a cooking demonstration with Leah Childs. The Paul Sawyier Public Library will be there with activities and a chance to sign up for Summer Reading, folks will be working at the Community Garden, and Frankfort Independent Schools will be serving free meals to all kids.
And, if you are wondering what the Food Share is, here’s a brief description:
The South Frankfort Food Share brings people together to celebrate healthy, fresh food grown by local farmers. We gather at Dolly Graham Park in South Frankfort every other Tuesday evening and work together to make local produce available at sliding scale prices— ranging from $6-$40 for a box of eight to 10 different kinds of vegetables along with recipes and preparation tips.
This year, the Food Share is every other Tuesday evening (now though Sept. 20 and Oct 18), 5-7 p.m. You can learn more and order online at www.fcmarket.org/foodshare or by stopping by the WesBanco Welcome Table at the Market. We are grateful to Good Foods Coop, First Christian Church and the many Friends of the Market and shareholders who help support the Food Share. Thank you!
Welcome to two new members of the Farmers Market Team!
We are also excited to introduce you to two folks who will be working with the market as we work to make fresh food accessible for everyone in our community.
Krysta Callinan is joining us as our No Kid Hungry Summer Youth Ambassador. Thanks to funding from the national non-profit organization, No Kid Hungry, Krysta will be working with the market for 10 weeks this summer to help out with the Food Share, kids educational programming and Frankfort Independent Schools’ gardens and Summer Meals.
Krysta is from Liberty, Kentucky. She is a junior at Georgetown College majoring in Communication and Media Studies and worked with children’s programs at her local library last summer. Stop by Tuesday farmers markets and the South Frankfort Food Share to say hi and engage in some fun kids activities with Krysta.
We are also excited to have Kayla Anderson join the market team as our part-time FreshRx Nutrition Outreach Coordinator. Kayla works as the Clinical Nutrition Manager at Frankfort Regional Medical Center and has a background in public health and dietetics. She has a passion for community nutrition outreach and helped develop the first clinical vegetable prescription program in Georgia when she worked for a community nutrition non-profit organization in Atlanta. We are thrilled to have her bring her wealth of experience to our market's nutrition outreach work!
So, for all the pregnant moms out there, please reach out and we can share the newsletter and recipe that Kayla will be putting together for us each week. And, for any pregnant moms with Medicaid, we can also register you for our FreshRx program and give you $24 every week to shop for fresh fruits and veggies at the market.
Kellie Sebastian is the marketing manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
