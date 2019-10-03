The Franklin County Humane Society has received a grant from the Honorable Order Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in the amount of $2,374.75 to purchase TNR (Trap/Neuter/Return) cat traps and veterinary services to alter community cats.
HOKC will award $2.1 million in grants supporting 265 non-profits, impacting more than 3.9 million Kentuckians. This year’s total is a record for HOKC’s Good Works Program and represents HOKC reaching the $50 million mark since the colonels became a 501(c)3 in 1951. Grants are made possible through donations from active Kentucky Colonels from around the world who chose to exercise this honor in a meaningful way.
“We cast a wide net across the Commonwealth and across the scope of those in need from aiding the abused, to assisting the handicapped, to supporting crisis relief to historic preservation," HOKC Commanding General Lynn Ashton said. "Our goal is to annually grant $5 million to worthy causes. All funding is generated through donations from active Colonels ranging from $1 to major gifts, so to get to that dollar amount we must reach Colonels not engaged with us.”
Those interested in being an active Kentucky Colonel or nominating someone to become a Kentucky Colonel, contact HOKC National Headquarters at 502-266-6114 or go to www.kycolonels.org.