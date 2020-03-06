The Franklin County Humane Society is seeking volunteers and silent auction items for its eighth annual Celebrity Waiters' Dinner and Silent Auction set for 6 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at the Frankfort Country Club, 101 Duntreath St.

Animal lovers of any age and income can donate items for the auction to support the Humane Society’s largest event of the year. It raises funds to provide care and shelter to the area’s homeless animals.

Any type of auction item donated is accepted. 

All items, certificates or baskets need to be collected before the end of March. If you have items you would like to donate to this year’s silent auction, email Betsy Kennedy at cwdauction@gmail.com.

Tickets for the event are available ($65 each, table for eight, $500, table for 10 $600 before March 22) by email at fchsdinner@gmail.com, www.fchsanimals.org or by mailing checks to the Franklin County Humane Society, 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601.

Checks should be made to the Humane Society, marked “CWD” and indicate the number of people attending and whether a vegetarian entrée is requested.

Tickets purchased March 22 or after will be $75 each and may also be ordered from the website at www.fchsanimals.org.

