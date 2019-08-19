The Franklin County Women and Family Shelter will host a Shelter Super Sale from noon-6 p.m. Thursday at the shelter, 401 Campbell St. The sale will continue 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
The event is an estate sale. Items available include a couch, chairs of all kinds, cupboards, patio furniture, bookcases, glassware, bicycles, bike rack, scooters, church pew, assorted tools, framed pictures, craft room furniture (sewing machine cabinet, quilting table, craft table), lawn mower, camping equipment, flower pots, wooden storage boxes, stereo equipment, bedding, end tables, coffee table, bureau, nightstand and more.
There will also be a LuLaRue ladies clothing sale. There are hundreds of items (all new with tags). This full clothing collection was donated by a Frankfort native, and all proceeds from the sale of these items go directly to helping the women and families in the program. The donor requested that all the women currently living in the facility go on a shopping spree to select outfits to help them feel great prior to the sale.
All proceeds from the sale benefit FCWFS.