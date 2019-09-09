The final lunchtime concert of the season is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at Ward Oates Amphitheater.
The Franktown Ramblers will perform at the amphitheater, located at the end of West Main Street next to Liberty Hall.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The final lunchtime concert of the season is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at Ward Oates Amphitheater.
The Franktown Ramblers will perform at the amphitheater, located at the end of West Main Street next to Liberty Hall.