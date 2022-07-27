The Friends of the Paul Sawyier Public Library will host a giant book sale in the River Room at the library Aug. 2-6.

The first day of the sale will be for PSPL Friends members only. However, memberships will be sold at the door. Aug. 2 hours are 3-6 p.m.

Friends of PSPL book sale

