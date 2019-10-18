Did you have any frost on your rooftop late last Saturday night and Sunday morning? Howard Hazelwood, whom you’ll read more about below, said it was heavy out at his place on Stonehaven Drive.
I was in northern Kentucky and there was plenty there. As we mentioned last week, this frost is within the statistical period for first frost — although on the early end of it.
I have Paducah as a location on my Weatherbug app from a trip back in the summer. I was shocked to see a frost advisory Friday for that area since it’s in a warm planting zone all its own and this warning was coming about two weeks earlier than the usual statistical first date for frost for that area.
I checked with Karen Petter who lives there and she said it was “just crazy,” adding she didn’t get all her plants into her greenhouse. I met Karen and other members of the Paducah garden clubs when I spoke to them about planting by the signs.
Coincidence or global warming?
Get those plants inside!
After record-breaking high temperatures in September an on into October, we found last week that fall is here! If you’re planning to over-winter any of our outdoor plants, now is the time to get them inside.
Check the tips online or in my column last week at state-journal.com. It’s better to bring them in when you have time to properly prepare them instead of yanking them up when Old Jack Frost is knocking at the door — like Karen had to do in Paducah.
Testimony!
I have been writing about and planting according to the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac for most of the last half century. My experience with phases and signs began when the late Buford Van Meter introduced me to the concept in his garden on the site of Sonic.
Across those years there have been many converts — some who were once detractors. And, of course, there are always those who think it’s all craziness and refuse to give it a try, insisting they plant “in the ground, not the moon.”
So, when I got a message from Howard Hazelwood last week, I feel compelled to share it. He wrote on Oct. 6:
“Phil, I have read your column for years and planted my garden by the signs. Over the years I have raised many wonderful gardens since I moved here 33 years ago. I grew up on a farm in Mercer County.
“Due to my age and health conditions I had to cut back this year to just six tomato plants, one pepper plant, onions and lettuce in a small area by my patio. This year, however, has been quite productive for my tomatoes.
“I have picked 861 from six vines. (See update below). Yes, I count every tomato picked and keep a running total. I know that sounds crazy but for me it’s fun and a conversation piece.
“My plants are still blooming and have many green tomatoes. My six plants are two Early Girls, two Big Early, and two Supersteak. The two Early Girls have produced over 700 of my tomatoes and are over 8.5-feet tall.
“I recommend Early Girls over all other varieties since they are great producers, tasty and do not split open at the top like most tomatoes do this time of year. The other two Big Early and two Supersteaks, (produced) about 40 each.
“I picked my first ripe tomato June 19. The secret is to water using a soaker hose every three days, fertilizing with 10-10-10 when planted and side dressing every month.
“I also use liquid Miracle Gro once each month and sprinkle one tablespoon of Epson salts in each hill when planting to prevent blossom end rot.
“I just wanted to share this info to help everyone grow good tomatoes.”
Then on Monday I received this update from Howard:
“(Since writing) I have picked 145 more this week for a total of 1,006 to date, vines still have many green ones and still blooming. Very heavy frost here last night but no damage to my plants. Just wanted to keep you updated.”
What we can/should do now
If you’re doing any planting now it needs to be in a cold frame, low tunnel or greenhouse. Unprotected planting in the outside garden is done.
While we’ve had some rain, the ground is still very dry. If you’ve planted trees, shrubs or other foundation plantings, be dedicated to keeping them watered if you want to keep them alive.
If you want to submit a forecast for the upcoming winter, don’t hesitate. Send it to me or drop it by the newspaper, 1216 Wilkinson Blvd.