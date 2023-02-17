Garrison Keillor brings his sold-out Keillor and Company show to the Grand Theatre on Friday. Keillor attained fame on national public radio from his performances on “A Prairie Home Companion,” beginning on July 6, 1974, through the fall of 2016.

After Keillor left “A Prairie Home Companion” in 2016, he continued performances around the country, where he reflects on his beloved fictional Lake Wobegon, where all the children are above average, even though he himself grew up evangelical in a small separatist flock and tales of life in Central Minnesota. The show contains the same reflections on individuals, their toilet habits, lifestyles and his beloved lake.

Prudence Johnson crop.png

Prudence Johnson (Photo submitted)

