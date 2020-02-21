Take 3 trio leader Lindsay Deutsch grew up in Houston, Texas, where she made her orchestral debut on violin at age 11. Her love for classical music propelled her to move to Los Angeles at age 15 where she studied at the Colburn Conservatory under Robert Lipsett.
In a recent interview, Deutsch said that though her life has been intensely focused on classical music training and excellence, she has learned that communicating music to the world requires making it approachable and fun.
Deutsch and Take 3 know that to reach a new generation of audience members requires reinventing classical violin, cello and piano recital by blending classical music with pop, jazz, folk and rock music.
Maestro Jung-Ho-Pak of the Cape Symphony Orchestra says Lindsay is a “soloist who understands the responsibility of helping change a large community’s view of classical music … Lindsay can make that happen every time.”
To do just that, Deutsch founded Take 3 with the support of Ruti Celli on cello and Soo Lee Biancalana on piano.
Ruti Celli (born Ruti Machnai — name change for obvious reasons in 2013) has played cello since age 8 first studying in her native Israel then moving to the U.S. in 1997. Ruti then received her degree in cello performance from the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston studying under professor Lawrence Lesser. Since then, she has maintained a rigorous schedule of orchestral performance, cellist composition and now with Take 3.
Deutsch and Celli are joined in Take 3 by pianist Soo Lee Biancalana who was born in Seoul, South Korea. Biancalana has a bachelor of music degree from Lynn University Conservatory, and both a master and doctorate of Music at the Thornton School at the University of Southern California along with a piano performance degree from Colburn.
Take 3 will perform on the Grand’s stage with great technical skill and charisma in presenting a diverse music program at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. The three women will present a mashup blending the Imagine Dragons’ “Natural” together with George Bizet’s “Carmen” with rising musical intensity.
A softer version of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” is later followed by the “Game of Thrones” theme, Lynard Skynard’s “Sweet Home Alabama” and Billy Joel’s “She’s Always a Woman.” Many more tunes in all genres reflect Take 3’s musical diversity.
At press time, good seats are available at all price levels ranging $20-$25. Purchase tickets online, visit the ticket office at 312 W. Main St. or call 502-352-7469 to inquire about tickets.
The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.
