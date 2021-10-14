Rev. Marcus Pernell, associate pastor at First Baptist Church on St. Clair, is offering a four-week virtual series of Gentle Yoga. 

The weekly half-hour sessions from 6:30-7 p.m. begin Tuesday, Oct. 19, and focus on breathing techniques, light stretching and relaxation. No experience required and all are welcome. 

To register for Gentle Yoga, email at mpernell@fbcfrankfort.church.

