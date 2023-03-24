032523_MarchForMeals02_submitted.jpg

Pam Moore, Kim Johnson, Executive Director of Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort Marchele Jenkins and state Rep. Derrick Graham pose for a picture during the March for Meals Community Champions Week celebration. (Photo submitted)

Capital City Activity Center/Meals On Wheels Greater Frankfort, along with Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, and 1st District Magistrate Sherry Sebastian, celebrated March for Meals Community Champions Week.

Across the country this week, Meals on Wheels programs enlisted elected officials, local celebrities and other prominent figures to deliver meals safely, speak out for seniors and raise awareness for the power of Meals on Wheels.



Franklin County Magistrate Sherry Sebastian and Executive Director of Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort Marchele Jenkins pose for a picture during the March for Meals Community Champions Week celebration. (Photo submitted)

