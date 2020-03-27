The Grand Theatre has cancelled all March and April performances and will go dark until clarity concerning the Covid-19 spread and further governmental direction is announced.
The ticket office will be open for phone calls and appointments from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at 502-352-7469. Organizers have rescheduled three April shows — Béla Fleck/Abigail Washburn is Aug. 4, Tommy Emmanuel is Aug. 15 and the Marcia Ball/Tommy Castro show is Oct. 20. Also rescheduled is the May 1 Jonny Lang show to Nov. 11. The Robert Cray show is still scheduled for June 7, though that many change.
The summer schedule of children’s live shows begins June 16. Season passes are available for $20 (six live shows — individual tickets are $5).
Registrations are being taken for our week-long Lexington Children’s Theatre workshops the weeks of June 15-19 and July 20-24. Each workshop is $175 for youth ages 8-13.
Voting is still underway for the 2020 Summer Film Series which begins June 12. Go to www.grandtheatrefrankfort.org and click on the “Vote For Summer Film Series Here” link to vote until 4 p.m. April 3.
Organizers are working on the 2020-21 season show packages, which total shows may be reduced and prices may change. The season will be revealed in June. Also at that time season ticket holders may renew their tickets. Most shows will be in the fall. Organizers expect to add stand alone shows later for 2021.
The fundraising Rosen Challenge — by Anna Marie and Richard — matches to finance additional staff and the ultimate succession for Bill Cull. An anonymous donor has double matched $12,000 with about $5,200 raised to date. Each $100 or $1,000 donated secures a double match of $200 or $2,000 respectively.
Email the Grand at info@grandtheatrefrankfort.org, call the business office at 502-226-4157, or mail a check to 210 Washington St., Frankfort, KY 40601, if you wish to make a tax deductible gift (the Grand is a 501(c)3) to the Grand Theatre to help secure the Rosen Double Match.
The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.
