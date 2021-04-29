WOLFE MA RAINEY_web.jpg

One of the highlights of the Grand Theatre's 11½ years was favorite son George Wolfe’s appearance and interview in October 2019. Though Wolfe won’t return in person, his critically acclaimed film "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom" (Rated R) will open the Grand’s summer critically acclaimed film series with showings at 7:30 p.m. on June 25 and 26.

Academy Award winner Viola Davis stars as Ma Rainey, “Mother of the Blues,” along with the late Chadwick Boseman as her trumpet player, Levee, in the film portrayal of a tense recording session between the two and their white management. Ma Rainey won two Academy Awards for Costume Design and Makeup, with Davis and Boseman nominated for Best Actress and Actor, respectively.

The Grand’s second film on July 9 "Land" (Rated PG-13) stars and is directed by Robin Wright of "Princess Bride," "Forest Gump" and H"ouse of Cards" fame. Wright plays Edee who retreats to the Rocky Mountain wilderness in a search for meaning after great trauma and a way to live again.

Wright’s film also has a close Frankfort and Kentucky connection as three-time Grand concert performer Ben Sollee composed the movie score.

"Minari" (Rated PG-13) is the Grand’s next film on July 23 where a Korean-American family moves to Arkansas in search of its American dream. Yuh-Jung Youn is the family grandmother who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

The series continues with Oscar’s biggest winner, "Nomadland" (Rated R), which won the big three: Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Director. Frances McDormand won her second award as Best Actress ("Three Billboards") as a woman who loses everything in the Great Recession, then embarks on a van-dwelling trip across the American West in a nomad-like existence. Chloé Zhao won Best Director as the second woman and first of color to capture the Oscar.

The Grand’s last summer classic "The Father" (PG-13) is played by the brilliant Anthony Hopkins who won the Best Actor Oscar. Hopkins portrays a man who rejects his daughter as he ages, becoming lost in his changing condition while doubting himself and reality.

Hopkins like McDormand is a two-time Best Actor Oscar winner ("Silence of the Lambs") with Best Actress Oscar winner Olivia Colman ("The Favourite") playing his daughter and also receiving a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance.

The season pass for the five films is $50. Individual tickets are $11. All showings are reserved seats, socially distanced, with a maximum capacity of about 100 patrons. Masks are required.

Contact the Grand Theatre Ticket Office at 502-352-7469 or stop by, 312 W. Main St. Ticket office hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.

