Swedish born Gunhild Carling opens the Grand Theatre’s 2023-24 season with a musical virtuoso performance on Sept. 8. Carling plays more than 11 instruments, including trombone, trumpet, bagpipes, ukulele and other string instruments. She was an early singer and multi-instrumentalist performer with Scott Bradlees’s Postmodern Jukebox.
Carling’s most famous renditions include a 1920s jazz swing “Material Girl” and a hot jazz cover of Abba’s “Dancing Queen.” In addition to Carling’s musical virtuoso status, she is an accomplished dancer and competed on “Let’s Dance” the Swedish equivalent of “America’s Dancing with the Stars” breaking out in tap, and other dances, while singing during performances.
As part of the Grand’s embracing of cultural equity, and our local arts community, the Grand has asked Kentucky State University professor, Keith McCutchen, keyboard player and performer, along with other local jazz musicians, Kirby Davis on saxophone, Ron McGillicuddy on bass and Paul Deatherage on drums to perform with Carling at the Grand. Marie and Bill Cull are sponsoring Carling.
Annie Aiello, a talented singer and performer, has created “Always Olivia” as a tribute to her hero, and one of the most celebrated and beloved pop-culture icons of all time, Olivia Newton-John. Aiello will perform Sept. 22. With the loss of Newton-John last fall with over 50 years and one hundred million records sold, Aiello began “Always Olivia” to appropriately honor and celebrate the life and music of Olivia Newton-John — “an exceptional human being and her tradition of superior performances of energy and song.”
Rising Appalachia will bring Southern roots with multiple musical influences to the Grand on Oct. 5. Sisters, Leah and Chloe Smith who originated the band traveled from their home near Atlanta to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina to help with the city’s rebirth and stayed for seven years. They have built a huge international fanbase with a soulful folk-roots sound that blends Southern and Appalachian music to what they call “Appalachian trance music.”
Michael Cleveland is considered the greatest fiddle player on the planet. He has won the coveted International Bluegrass Music Awards, Fiddler of the Year Award, a record 12 times and had three wins as Instrumental Group of the Year with his band the Flamekeeper. He will perform at the Grand on Oct. 12.
Michael also won a GRAMMY for Best Bluegrass Album of the Year for “Tall Fiddler.” No less than Bela Fleck, who has performed three times on the Grand stage, has said that “Michael is the greatest fiddle player on the planet.” , born blind and a loss of hearing in one ear, has played Bluegrass since he was 2 years old.
After five years of performances in Ashland, the Paramount Players will bring their great theatrical performance of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” live to the Grand Theatre on Oct. 10. The cult film finds sweethearts, Brad and Janet becoming stuck with a flat tire and discovering the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. The story takes on its own life of lost innocence and wild characters.
The show is a live theatrical performance and is rated R like the film for mature audiences and may not be suitable for persons under 18. Sheila Bucy Potter and Larry W. Moore are sponsoring “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
Collage Dance Collective, supported by a South Arts and National Endowment of Arts grant, comes to Frankfort Nov. 10 to perform both a school matinee and an evening performance of its “Bluff City Blues” an ode to Memphis music of BB King, Howlin Wolf and others. Headquartered in Memphis, Collage is the combined efforts of Marcellus Harper and Kevin Thomas who performed with Dance Theatre of Harlem and then founded Collage in 2006 in response to the ballet industry’s lack of racial diversity on stage.
They moved the company to Memphis in 2009 and have grown to one of the largest Black owned arts businesses in the south, and one of the few professional ballet companies with a roster primarily of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) performers in the world.
Tab Benoit performs at the Grand on Nov. 17 bringing his blues guitar talent to the stage. As one of the most impressive guitarists from the Bayous of southern Louisiana, Tab Benoit’s guitar tone can be recognized before his Otis-Redding-ish voice resonates from the speakers. Richard Rosen and Anna Marie Pavlik are sponsoring Tab Benoit.
Joan Osborne returns to the Grand Nov. 21 after a visit several years ago. Osborne, an eight-time GRAMMY nominee and multi-platinum selling recording artist is a native of Kentucky. She moved to NYC to attend NYU Film School, but dropped out and has been part of New York’s music scene since. Her 1995 album “Relish” gave her an international hit single and video “What if God was One of Us.” Kentucky Monthly Magazine is the sponsor of the Joan Osborne show.
Bluegrass Theatre Guild returns to the Grand for another Christmas performance with a rendition of “Elf the Musical” Nov. 30-Dec. 3. Will Ferrell made the film famous with the tale of Buddy, an orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag.
The Grand opens the second half of its season Jan. 27 with country music star Aaron Tippin. Tippin calls himself “the luckiest hillbilly that has ever lived” and has performed since the 90s, including six gold albums and one platinum. He has released more than 30 singles, including “You’ve Got to Stand for Something” and “Kiss This.” Expree Credit Union is the sponsor of the show.
Aretha Franklin is one of the world’s most famous and renowned rhythm and blues singers to have ever performed. “Alfreda sings Aretha!” is Alfreda Gerald as Aretha, three female backup singers, a four-piece orchestra and a three-piece horn section to perform all of Aretha’s biggest hits on Feb. 17. The show is electric, as was the lady of soul. “Alfredo sings Aretha!” is sponsored by Christopher M. Hill and Associates, PSC.
Martha Redbone, Native & African American vocalist/songwriter/composer/educator, is known for her unique gumbo of folk, blues and gospel — from her childhood in Harlan County — infused with the eclectic grit of pre-gentrified Brooklyn. Inheriting the powerful vocal range of her gospel-singing African American father and the resilient spirit of her mother’s Cherokee/Shawnee/Choctaw culture, Redbone broadens the boundaries of American Roots music. Martha Redbone will perform a show March 20, 2024, for local schools, as well as a public performance and is sponsored by Joyce Albro and Gene Taylor.
Just as it was in Glenn’s day, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is still the most sought-after big band in the world. Today, the 18-member ensemble continues to play many of the original Miller arrangements both from the civilian band and the AAFB libraries. Vocalist Nick Hilscher serves as band leader. The April 9, 2024, show is sponsored by Bill and Kay Kirkland.
The Steep Canyon Rangers started in college at UNC-Chapel Hill, then dove headfirst into bluegrass in its most traditional form, and over the years have risen to the top of the bluegrass genre headlining top festivals such as Merlefest and Grey Fox Bluegrass. Steep Canyon began performing with Steve Martin, famous actor and banjo player, in 2009 who introduced them to hundreds of thousands of new fans and gave them prime time TV exposure. The band still performs solo and won a GRAMMY for Best Bluegrass Album of the Year for “Nobody Knows You” in 2013. Steep Canyon will perform at the Grand on April 13, 2024.
Stunt Dog experience brings a high energy show of talented dogs who perform dog tricks, big air stunts of leaping frisbee catches, dancing dogs and every kind of dog entertainment. Filled with interactive audience participation, the show highlight is the “Golden Bone Showdown,” which includes a five-dog competition to test intelligence, speed, accuracy and leaping. There are two Stunt Dog performances on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The Verve Pipe brings its platinum, debut album “Villains” (1996), which featured the radio hit "Photograph" and the No. 1 single “The Freshmen” — one of the most successful multi-format tracks of 1997. In 2014, The Verve Pipe also released the rock album "Overboard," which was self-produced with their most inspired writing and recording receiving critical acclaim. The Verve Pipe will perform at the Grand on May 10, 2024.
Season tickets are available by contacting the Grand Theatre ticket office Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 312 W. Main St., 502-352-7469. Individual tickets will be available beginning Saturday, July 1, online at thegrandky.com, or through the ticket office beginning Monday, July 3, at 10 a.m.
The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational, and civic events.
