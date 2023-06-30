GlennMiller Band.jpg

Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform at the Grand Theatre on April 9, 2024. (Photo submitted)
gunhild_carling_jazz_art_sweden_5.jpg

Gunhild Carling will perform at the Grand Theatre on Sept. 8. (Photo submitted)

Swedish born Gunhild Carling opens the Grand Theatre’s 2023-24 season with a musical virtuoso performance on Sept. 8. Carling plays more than 11 instruments, including trombone, trumpet, bagpipes, ukulele and other string instruments. She was an early singer and multi-instrumentalist performer with Scott Bradlees’s Postmodern Jukebox.

Carling’s most famous renditions include a 1920s jazz swing “Material Girl” and a hot jazz cover of Abba’s “Dancing Queen.” In addition to Carling’s musical virtuoso status, she is an accomplished dancer and competed on “Let’s Dance” the Swedish equivalent of “America’s Dancing with the Stars” breaking out in tap, and other dances, while singing during performances.

Always Olivia Still 3 no logoFINAL3.jpg

Always Olivia will perform at the Grand Theatre on Sept. 22. (Photo submitted)
Rising Appalachia.jpg

Rising Appalachia will perform at the Grand Theatre on Oct. 5. (Photo submitted)
Michael Cleveland 2.jpg

Michael Cleveland will perform at the Grand Theatre on Oct. 12. (Photo submitted)
Collage.jpg

Collage Dance Collective will perform at the Grand Theatre on Nov. 10. (Photo submitted)
Tab Benoit.jpg

Tab Benoit will perform at the Grand Theatre on Nov. 17. (Photo submitted)
Osborn.jpg

Joan Osborne will perform at the Grand Theatre on Nov. 21. (Photo submitted)
Aaron Tippin.jpg

Aaron Tippin will perform at the Grand Theatre on Jan. 27, 2024. (Photo submitted)
Martha.jpg

Martha Redbone will perform at the Grand Theatre on March 20, 2024. (Photo submitted)
Chris Perondi and Vinny.jpeg

Stunt Dog will perform at the Grand Theatre on April 28, 2024. (Photo submitted)
TheVervePipe.jpg

The Verve Pipe will perform at the Grand Theatre on May 10, 2024. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription