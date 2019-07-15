Madcap Puppets

The Grand Theatre will host a children’s matinee of Madcap Puppets from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday.

Tickets, which cost $5, are available at the door. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, visit the Grand Theater website.

