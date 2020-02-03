'Love Story'

“Love Story” will be shown from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Grand Theatre.

Harvard Law student Oliver Barrett IV (Ryan O'Neal) and music student Jennifer Cavilleri (Ali MacGraw) share a chemistry they cannot deny — and a love they cannot ignore. Despite their opposite backgrounds, the young couple put their hearts on the line for each other.

Tickets are $9 and are available online.

The Grand Theatre is located at 308 St Clair St.

