The Grand Theatre will conduct a reduced summer schedule of movies, children’s shows and a Lexington Children’s Theatre July 20-24 workshop.
All shows will have a maximum of 33% occupancy using reserved, social distanced seating with no seating immediately beside others, separate entrance and no “climbing over” others to seats.
All theatre staff and volunteers will have forehead temperature screens when serving, confirm that they have no symptoms and will wear masks and gloves. The detailed reopening plan is posted on the theatre's website, www.grandtheatrefrankfort.org, other social media and will be distributed to the "constant contact" email list of 4,249 people.
The ticket office will open Monday, June 8, and will operate Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, call at 502-352-7469.
The theatre's summer plan is as follows:
Summer Film Series
Before the coronavirus outbreak and the March 17 closedown, voters selected on a Survey Monkey poll the following seven films to be shown as follows:
June 26: "Knives Out"
July 4: "Ford v Ferrari"
July 10: "1917"
July 24: "Judy"
July 31: "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
Aug. 14: "Parasite"
Aug. 22: "Toy Story 4"
Show time begins at 7:30 p.m.
As stated earlier, the theatre will initially offer only reserved seating with a $7 ticket price plus $1 ticket fee. Seats are socially distanced in pairs, with additional adjacent seats available for families or those together.
The initial seat map with only 100 seats available is shown on the theatre's website and Facebook, and will be linked in the "constant contact" emails.
Theatre staff and volunteers will wear masks, take forehead temperature readings of patrons and ask customers to sign an entry acknowledgment, and encourage customers to wear a mask.
TCM Films
Along with the Summer Series, the theatre will offer the TCM Classic Film Series. The film schedule is on the theatre's website with the first summer film offering being "Blues Brothers" on Sunday, June 28, at 2 p.m., then "Ghost" and "Babe." All seats are also reserved and social distanced. Tickets are $9 plus the $1 ticket fee. Advanced purchase is requested to insure a seat.
Summer children’s live shows
The Grand will also present summer activities for younger children at home with families or in child care facilities. Though normally a six-event season, this year Flamenco Louisville will present the first of three events.
The Flamenco show will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 30. Zoe Speaks and Madcap Puppets will also perform.
The children’s schedule is as follows:
June 30: Flamenco Louisville
July 21: Madcap Puppets Pinocchio
July 28: Zoe Speaks
Tickets are $5 for both children (PK-6th) and adults. Ticket passes will be sold for $10. Seating will be the same as for films except child care facility groups will be seated as per their requirements under state COVID-19 requirements.
Lexington Children’s Theatre Workshop
For the last nine years, the Grand has maintained a partnership with the Lexington Children’s Theatre (LCT) to present two week-long workshops operated by their staff on our theatre stage.
Though the June LCT program had to be cancelled, the theatre plans to present the July 20-24 workshop unless too few kids enroll to pay LCT. You may call the ticket office at 502-352-7469 to enroll, with the workshop fee being $175.
More information is available by calling the ticket office or online at the theatre's website, Facebook, etc.
The 20-21 Season
The Grand is also working on its 12th season of live shows, which it will announce in July. Usually consisting of 13-15 live shows with a $330-$550 season subscription price, the upcoming packages will consist of 7-8 shows for a $200-$300 season subscription price.
Upcoming Shows
Due to closure beginning March 17 continuing to June 8, we have also rescheduled five live shows as follows:
Sept. 6: Robert Cray
Oct. 20: Tommy Castro and Marcia Ball
Nov. 11: Jonny Lang
Feb. 4, 2021: Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn
July 8, 2021: Tommy Emmanuel
Tickets are available for all five shows with the exception of Tommy Emmanuel which is sold out (inquire at the ticket office for possible returns).
The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.