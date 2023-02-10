Great backyard bird count.jpg

The Great Backyard Bird Count will be Friday-Feb. 20. The Frankfort Audubon Society encourages everyone to participate at their homes. Participants can count for as little as 15 minutes in their backyard.

It is free to participate, and the data will contribute to a national understanding of winter birds in Franklin County.

