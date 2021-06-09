The Franklin County Farmers Market is excited to announce the FreshRX for MOMs, a program that gives pregnant moms with Medicaid $20 per week for 21 weeks to buy local fruits, vegetables, herbs and food producing plants.

The program, which is a partnership with the Community Farm Alliance, also funds an onsite dietician who will provide nutritious recipes geared towards pregnancy and who will offer kids activities every Tuesday and some Saturdays.

To promote FreshRX, the FCFM has developed relationships with local social service and healthcare organizations. This allows us to increase access to fresh local fruits and vegetables at the prenatal stage, impacting the health outcomes for mom and baby.

The FCFM program is part of a larger research grant from the USDA Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP).

Over the 2020-22 grant period, the Kentucky Fresh Rx for MOMs will establish produce prescription programs at 11 farmers markets across the state, with strong local healthcare and community partnerships, to increase access to fresh, Kentucky-grown produce for expecting mothers, while supporting Kentucky farmers.

The 2021 markets involved in the program are Community Farmers Market in Bowling Green, Lexington Farmers Market, Franklin County Farmers Market and Perry County Farmers Market. All together, the program will reach 158 mothers across the state.

The Franklin County Farmers Market is excited to be a part of this statewide program. There has been community interest in a vegetable prescription program and we are thrilled that CFA has given us the opportunity to establish the local relationships we need to make that happen long-term.

Addressing food-needs in the Franklin County community is very important to the market. Some of our community partners include the Franklin County Health Department HANDS program.

An exciting add-on that the grant offers is onsite dietician services. A big part of nutrition research right now is personalized nutrition and how our genetics impact our individual needs. Obviously when we’re talking about expecting mothers, nutrition becomes important because what they eat while pregnant is going to impact the baby for the rest of their lives.

We're hoping by offering guidance to these moms, we are able to not only help them have a healthier pregnancy, but also set their babies up for a healthy future.

FreshRX information tables are available on Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout the summer to share nutritious seasonal recipes and offer support to FreshRx participants!

If you are an expecting mom who has Medicaid, come to the FreshRX table at the Franklin County Farmers Market Tuesday and Saturday 8:30a.m.-noon and bring your Medicaid card to register. Ofrecemos traducción al español.

We would also like to announce the upcoming market Kids Day, Saturday, June 12. There will be baby ducks and goslings! Josephine Sculpture Park, Canoe Kentucky and a Summer Reading Camp will also be there. Come get your $2 in kids tokens and enjoy the community.

The first South Frankfort Food Share is happening 5-7 p.m. June 15. The Food Share allows you to purchase a box of at least seven kinds of seasonal produce at a sliding scale rate — $6 with a SNAP card, $12 limited income, $30 market price, and $40 food justice share.

All of the money is combined to provide each customer with $30 of fresh local produce. As a celebration of opening day, we will be offering a bonus half dozen eggs in each box! Sign up on the website or in person at the market Tuesday and Saturday 8:30 a.m.-noon.

Emma Anderson is an AmeriCorps VISTA member for the Friends of the Franklin County Farmers Market through the Homes For All AmeriCorps program. Audrey Lewis is a dietician for the FreshRX for MOMs program. They can be reached at vista@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.

