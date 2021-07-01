Tommy Emmanuel .jpg

Tommy Emmanuel will perform at the Grand Theatre on July 8. (Photo submitted)

Tommy Emmanuel wowed the Grand Theatre audience with his guitar magic in 2010 and 2012, sometimes sounding like a “trio in one” playing Beatles tunes, “Over the Rainbow” and more. As expected, we welcome him back with an already sold-out show.

Australian born (now American citizen) Tommy Emmanuel began playing guitar at age 4 and first watched Chet Atkins who became his hero/mentor from 12,000 miles away at age 6.

Long celebrated in his native Australia, Emmanuel is renowned worldwide for his technical precision and charismatic showmanship.

With more than 25 albums to his credit, he has performed all over the world. Emmanuel’s stylistic range is vast — from country and bluegrass to pop and jazz, blues, gospel, classical and flamenco.

Emmanuel has perfected a guitar style known as fingerpicking, in which he uses all 10 fingers to lay down the melody as well as the rhythm. Chet Atkins, the “father” of fingerpicking style honored Emmanuel in 1999 with the “Certified Guitar Player” a title held by only four others in the world.

The pair recorded an album in 1996 titled "The Day the Finger Pickers Took Over the World," for which Emmanuel received his first Grammy nomination.

Emmanuel has also been honored by Guitar Pickers magazine in both 2008 and 2010 as “Best Acoustic Guitarist,” and in 2019, the film Tommy Emmanuel, The Endless Road premiered. The show was originally scheduled in 2019.

The show is sponsored by Bill and Kay Kirkland, to whom we owe special thanks. At press time, the show is a sellout. Visit the ticket office at 312 W. Main St. or call 502-352-7469 to inquire about tickets.

The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc.

The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription