gunhild_carling_jazz_art_sweden_5.jpg

Gunhild Carling will perform at the Grand Theatre on Sept. 8. (Photo submitted)

Gunhild Carling will bring her jazz performance vocals, trombone, trumpet and dance for a fun night Friday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Theatre.

Often called the “Wonder Woman of Jazz,” Carling was born in Gothenburg, Sweden, and grew up in a music family where her parents and siblings all played music.

