Gunhild Carling will bring her jazz performance vocals, trombone, trumpet and dance for a fun night Friday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Theatre.
Often called the “Wonder Woman of Jazz,” Carling was born in Gothenburg, Sweden, and grew up in a music family where her parents and siblings all played music.
“I haven’t ever been to a music teacher," Carling said. "I come from a family that plays music ... in the south side of Sweden. I just picked up instruments and played them ... drums, recorder, trombone and trumpet ... then tap dancing.”
Carling’s talents led to the creation of the “Carling Big Band,” which played at the Ruby Jubilee of Swedish King Carl XVI in 2013 and his 70th birthday party in 2016.
Carling and her family moved to northern California in 2018. She quickly began performing around the U.S. and became associated with Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox where she was featured as a singer and multi-instrumentalist on a 1920s jazz swing version of Madonna’s “Material Girl” and 1920s jazz cover of ABBA’s “Dancing Queen.”
Carling will perform alongside local jazz artists Keith McCutchen, piano; Keith Davis, saxophone; Ryan McGillicuddy, bass; and Paul Deatherage, drums, for a night of variety and upbeat performances.
Tickets are on sale at the Grand Theatre ticket office from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 502-352-7469 and online at thegrandky.com. Ticket prices range from $25-$45.
The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.
