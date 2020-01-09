Five young rabbis traveling through the United States to bring the joy of Hanukkah across America, made a stop in Frankfort on Dec 27.
They came with Hanukkah gifts, menorah kits and lots of chocolate gelt (coins). They travelled around Frankfort in a Hanukkah-themed RV, visiting Jewish families and giving out holiday gifts.
Hanukkah is a holiday celebrated by Jews for more than 2,000 years. It commemorates the miraculous victory of the Hebrews over their Greek oppressors. In 200 B.C.E. the ancient Greeks occupied Israel. They forbade Jews from practicing Judaism, by penalty of death. The Maccabees, a small band of Hebrews waged war against the mighty Greek army. They fought to free their land and to practice their religion. After many battles the Maccabees were successful in driving the Greek army from Israel.
The culmination of the victory was when the Jews returned to their temple and kindled the menorah. Miraculously the menorah remained lit for eight days, with the amount of oil that usually could only last a day.
Hanukkah is celebrated by kindling a menorah for eight nights. Many have the custom to eat latkes (potato patties) and jelly doughnuts as well. There is also a game called "dreidel" that bears the Hanukkah theme.
In 2019, Hanukkah was from Dec. 22-30.
The five spent their holiday living in the Hanukkah-themed RV. During the day they visited Jews and at night they traveled. They covered 13 states in two weeks – California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York. They also visited Jewish military personnel and inmates.
Shneur, one of the roving rabbis explained their goal. "In a time of great polarization amongst the American people, we can't sit idle. Just last week, Jews were hunted down with hate in a horrific attack. This Hanukkah, we will search them out with love".
They were specifically going to more rural areas. In the big cities there are large Jewish organizations, and Jews are well taken care of, they said. “Those living in smaller villages don’t have the same infrastructure and can sometimes feel disconnected.”