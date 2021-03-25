Brady and Bella Orem celebrate their 11th birthday on March 27. They are two awesome fifth graders at Western Elementary in Georgetown.

032621 Orem, Bella and Brady.jpg

Brady and Bella Orem

Brady plays basketball and baseball. Bella plays soccer. Their proud parents are Jeremy and JoJo Orem.

They celebrated their birthday with family at their grandparents, Cindy and Steve Skinner’s house, along with Kevin, Dusty, Jackson and Meadow Whitaker, Kim and Mike Davis, Carolyn and Paul Hatton and Pete Smith.

