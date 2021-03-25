Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.