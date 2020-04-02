Elizabeth Mitchell.jpg

Elizabeth "Betty" Mitchell

Elizabeth "Betty" Mitchell reaches her milestone 89th birthday on Friday. April 3.

She encourages her family and friends to continue heeding virus warnings, but invites well-wishers to telephone her at home. As she says to others every day, "be careful!"

