Meadow Whitaker will be 13 Friday. She is celebrating with a family dinner on Sunday. She enjoys volleyball, softball and hanging out with her friends. She is the daughter of Kevin and Dusty Whitaker. Her proud grandparents are Cindy and Steve Skinner and Carolyn and Paul Hatton.

