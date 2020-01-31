020120_Birthday_Seth Michael Tucker.jpg

Seth Michael Tucker (Photo submitted)

Happy birthday to Seth Michael Tucker who is turning 12 years old on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

He is in the sixth grade at Elkhorn Middle School. Seth likes playing all sports, especially soccer and football.

Seth’s family and friends all wish him a very happy birthday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription