Join us in wishing Victoryous Vonita Bennett a happy and blessed 14th birthday on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2020. She is a Gifted & Talented student in the eighth grade at Elkhorn Middle School where she enjoys being the manager of the Lady Elks volleyball team, yearbook staff, KUNA and Governors Cup second place winner on the Future Problem Solvers Academic Team.
In addition, she plays the saxophone in the EMS Jazz Band and is a Little Sister to the Franklin County High School Majorette Team. She is also a Girl Scout and a past recipient of the Carson Scholarship Award. Victoryous is an active member of Second Baptist Church May’s Lick with her parents, Pastor L. Rodney & Vonita Bennett. Happy 14th birthday and lots of love to Victoryous!