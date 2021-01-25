Victoryous Bennett.jpg

Victoryous Bennett celebrates being 15 years old on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Join us in wishing her a very happy, quarantined and socially distanced birthday! She is a freshman at Franklin County High School where she plays saxophone in the band. During this pandemic, she continues to volunteer with the Jehovah Jireh food bank to help others. May God bless you with joy and favor on your special day and the years that follow. Happy birthday and much love! (Photo submitted)

