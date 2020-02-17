'Harriet'

“Harriet” will be shown at the Grand Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes, whose courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.

Tickets $10 and are available online.

The Grand Theatre is located at 308 St. Clair St.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription