Casey Harris, a 2009 graduate of Western Hills High School, recently won a Ohio Valley Region Emmy for her role as producer/director of the KET documentary "Undiagnosed: A Diabetes Epidemic."

Harris lives in Lexington and is the daughter of Frankfort residents Donnie and Patty Smith.

