"Ripped From the Headlines: a Civil Civic Conversation" will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Paul Sawyier Public Library. The discussion topic will be reparations for slavery.
The discussion group, which normally meets on the first Monday of each month, is meeting Tuesday due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday. The group is cosponsored by the library and The State Journal.
Citizens interested in civil discourse about controversial political topics of the times are encouraged to participate. Divergent viewpoints are welcomed and encouraged. Participants are asked to be respectful of opinions that differ from their own.