Anna Hawkins and Kasin Burnett. (Photo submitted)

Mr. and Mrs. Keith Hawkins of Frankfort, announce the engagement of their daughter, Anna Catherine Hawkins to Kasin Anthony Burnett, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tony Burnett, of Grayson.  

Ms. Hawkins, a graduate of the University of Kentucky, is the Director of Consumer Affairs for the Kentucky Beef Council.   

Mr. Burnett is a graduate of Morehead State University and is the Coordinator of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Eastern Mobile Science Activity Center.   

Ms. Hawkins is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Craft and the late Lindsay “Brownie” and Margie Hawkins of Flemingsburg.  

Mr. Burnett is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Dick Burnett and Mr. and Mrs. Jim Davis of Grayson.  An April wedding is planned.

