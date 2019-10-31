The annual Helping Hands Circle fall bazaar will be 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Bridgeport Christian Church, 175 Evergreen Road.
A breakfast of bacon, sausage, cooked apples, biscuits and gravy, coffee, milk and orange juice will be offered. Lunch will be chicken salad, pimento cheese and olive nut sandwiches, soup, chips and soft drinks.
The bakery will be full of homemade treats such as pies, cakes, candies, cookies, breads and jam cakes.
Vendors include Tupperware, homemade sewn items, Christmas decorations, jewelry, glass art, crochet items, walking sticks, toys, wood crafts and an award winning book by local authors about personal experiences of women in World War II. Also, the white elephant room will offer gently used items where you can find lots of bargains.
During the bazaar, raffle tickets for a country ham, a carrot cake, distinctive cutting boards, a handcrafted wood bench and items from a local fiber artist — a handspun black and white Alpaca scarf, handwoven Alpaca Merino wool blend teal cowl and a hand knit purple wool cowl with an entrelac design.
Money raised will go to local missions and educational scholarships. This past year, charitable contributions were made to Ronald McDonald House, Access Soup Kitchen, Capital City Activity Center, Women’s Shelter, Sunshine Center, BCC’s food pantry, BCC’s youth group, YMCA financial assistance for low income families, Wanda Joyce Foundation and the Backpack Snack Program. In addition, $500 in educational scholarships was awarded to four deserving high school seniors.