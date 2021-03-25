Congratulations to Henry and Sandy Davis (Ellis) who will be celebrating their 65th anniversary on April 14. They were married on April 14, 1956, in Frankfort. Sandy is the daughter of the late James “Buddy” Ellis and Mary Thomas. Henry is the son of the late John and Betty Davis, of Frankfort.

Henry and Sandy Davis now.jpg

Henry and Sandy Davis

The couple are members of First Baptist Church where Sandy has been a lifetime member. Henry served as longtime Deacon, choir member and custodian at Crestwood Baptist where he received acknowledgement for 25 years of dedication and service.

Henry and Sandy are the loving parents of Tanya, Yarnell, Terrell and Tim. They also dote on their eight grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Henry and Sandy Davis then.jpg

Henry and Sandy Davis

They are loyal UK fans, faithful attendees to all of their grandchildren’s sporting events, and enthusiastic supporters and hosts of all family birthday, anniversary and other celebrations.

Sandy is a 1955 graduate of Mayo-Underwood High School and retired from Sears. Henry is a 1953 graduate of Mayo-Underwood High School and retired from the Frankfort Plant Board.

Faithful and devout Christians, Sandy's favorite scripture is: "The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want." — Psalm 2

Henry's favorite scripture is: "The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear?  The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?" — Psalm 27

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription