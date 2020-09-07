Dr. Lori Hicks has been called as the Chancel Choir director at First Christian Church.
Hicks replaces Dr. Carl Smith, who served as the church’s choir director for over 45 years. She assumed her duties as choir director on Sept. 1.
Hicks serves as interim chair of Humanities and Performing Arts at Kentucky State University. She has also been an associate professor of voice and opera at Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina.
During COVID-19, when the choir isn’t singing in worship, Hicks will be responsible for coordinating soloists and the church’s quartet as well as performing solos.
When the church returns to its normal schedule, she will direct the Chancel Choir as well as soloists. Whittney Sherman will continue to serve as assistant choir director with the church’s pastor, Dr. John Opsata, filling in as needed.
Hicks earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from Kentucky State University, a master of music from Bowling Green State University and doctorate of musical arts from the University of Michigan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.