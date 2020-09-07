Dr. Lori Hicks has been called as the Chancel Choir director at First Christian Church.

Hicks replaces Dr. Carl Smith, who served as the church’s choir director for over 45 years. She assumed her duties as choir director on Sept. 1.

Hicks serves as interim chair of Humanities and Performing Arts at Kentucky State University. She has also been an associate professor of voice and opera at Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

During COVID-19, when the choir isn’t singing in worship, Hicks will be responsible for coordinating soloists and the church’s quartet as well as performing solos.

When the church returns to its normal schedule, she will direct the Chancel Choir as well as soloists. Whittney Sherman will continue to serve as assistant choir director with the church’s pastor, Dr. John Opsata, filling in as needed.

Hicks earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from Kentucky State University, a master of music from Bowling Green State University and doctorate of musical arts from the University of Michigan.

