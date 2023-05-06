The Church Women United May Friendship Day Celebration was held at Highland Christian Church on April 29.
After a time of fellowship with wonderful refreshments, Kathy Hartley welcomed the group and gave an interesting church history. Reverend Mark Anderson extended a warm welcome to the ladies. Beth Avent, President of CWU in Franklin County, welcomed and thanked the group for their attendance and made necessary announcements. She referred to Ruth 1:16 in her remarks and shared that friends help friends and take care of friends.
The program focused on providing education and supportive material to better understand mental health issues.
Bessie Redden, vice president and ecumenical celebrations chair, led an opening prayer and the 23rd Psalm in unison, followed by a Litany titled “7-Up Blessings."
Pianist Carrie Lasley accompanied the group in singing several selections of music appropriate for the program.
Aundrea Owens, the soloist, rendered two selections, “If I Can Help Somebody” and “Were You There.” She gave a touching testimony on the power of prayer.
Melony Cunningham was the presenter for NAMI Kentucky (National Alliance on Mental Illness). She graduated from the University of Kentucky and studied education and Spanish. She has been a bilingual human services provider for 25 years.
In her opening remarks, she shared that 48 states are certified with NAMI. KSU has a NAMI on-campus affiliate. She stressed that it is easy to start a NAMI affiliate, and she would like to get one started in Franklin County soon. She said anyone can attend online NAMI support groups, classes and training. NAMI offers all services at no charge.
Some things that NAMI engages in includes going to the Capitol and pushing for legislation by meeting with legislatures and advocating for severe mental illness issues known as NAMI Kentucky Advocacy Day; partnering with Paws for Patrick to provide ESA or emotional support animal at no charge; and partner with lots of agencies such as writers, and pharmaceutical companies that offer mental health education classes. They support parents of children with emotional problems. They work with employers of people with mental health issues. Their objective is that everyone can feel safe and know that mental health is just like physical health and needs to be addressed without shame or embarrassment.
Professor La’Quida R. Smith, the department chair for the School of Behavioral and Social Sciences at KSU, also presented. She is a doctoral candidate in Educational Psychology at the University of Kentucky.
Smith talked about her early years in Detroit, where she experienced familial, financial and mental hardships. Despite those odds, she overcame them through the connections she established, her faith and her self-belief. This was her lead-in to encourage others that you can do whatever you set your mind to do. She stressed that we all need someone to reach out to. It means getting involved, giving back, and gaining a sense of purpose.
She said compassion is vital for relationships. It takes us so far and plays an essential part in our lives. She stressed that aligning with Christ gives us guidance, hope, comfort and a sense of belonging and community. She advocates prioritizing self-care and says mental health struggles are not a sign of weakness. Therapy is needed because we cannot beat mental health issues alone. With the proper therapy, we can be happy and believe in ourselves. We can wake up daily declaring, “I C.A.N. — Connect with the community; Align yourself with Christ and your mental health; and Never give up on your dreams, goals and aspirations!”
Jackie Hensley reported that Shelby County has an advocate in schools for mental health and that we need it here.
Avent encouraged everyone to read the “How to Help a Friend” handout.
Kathy Hartley was awarded the 2023 CWU Key Woman Award and pin. Key women are well-known in the community and church for promoting CWU activities. Hartley has been a faithful member and worker of Church Women United for many years. She serves as secretary to Franklin County unit and is known for her joyful, willing and giving personality.
Fellowship of the Least Coin Offering was taken and will be sent to the CWU national office to be combined with the International Fellowship of the Least Coin, which will help women worldwide. The regular offering was taken and will be divided between state CWU and our Franklin County unit to further their mission of promoting women and children in our community and Kentucky.
Each table was decorated with a beautiful potted plant that was given to one lucky lady at the table as a door prize.
