The Church Women United May Friendship Day Celebration was held at Highland Christian Church on April 29.

After a time of fellowship with wonderful refreshments, Kathy Hartley welcomed the group and gave an interesting church history. Reverend Mark Anderson extended a warm welcome to the ladies. Beth Avent, President of CWU in Franklin County, welcomed and thanked the group for their attendance and made necessary announcements. She referred to Ruth 1:16 in her remarks and shared that friends help friends and take care of friends.

Church Women United

Melony and Maxie Cunningham sit at the NAMI display table. (Photo submitted)
La’Quida R. Smith

La’Quida R. Smith is department chair for the School of Behavioral and Social Sciences at Kentucky State University. (Photo submitted)

