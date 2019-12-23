The Holiday History Train, a special model train display, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Kentucky Historical Society's Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History.
The History Center is located at 100 W. Broadway.
